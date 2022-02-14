All the Reveals From the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Super Bowl Trailer

The newly-released poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the kind of thing that's likely to be scrutinized for days. Tons of litlte shards of glass, many of which have reflections of light or objects in them. Some are filled with familiar characters, some with artifacts, and others...well, seemingly a glimpse into that titular multiverse. In one such reflection, you can get a look at Captain Carter's shield, as it appeared in the animated series What If...?, from which at least one threat in the movie, a dark version of Doctor Strange, also originated.
