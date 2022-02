Takeout leftovers are one of the great simple pleasures in life. Knowing you get to heat up a little pad thai for lunch is a source of joy and calm. But if you’re microwaving your food in the plastic container it came in, you’re also eating plastic along with your noodles. Is that dangerous? Before you scream “yes,” the science is actually more complex than you might think.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO