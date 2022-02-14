Police looking for suspect who shot at multiple juveniles on Detroit's east side [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a suspect on the run after he fired shots at multiple juveniles.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 10, at approximately 3:20 p.m., in the 3700 block of Fairview Street on the city's east side.

Police said the suspect opened fire at the young victims, who were at a bus stop, then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 18-years-old and thin build.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (800-773-2587) or leave a tip at www.1800speakup.org. All tipsters will remain 100% anonymous.