Asia Distillates Gasoil refining profits soar, cash premiums rise over $2/bbl

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a week-high on Monday, buoyed by firmer demand, while regional supplies remain limited.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $18.69 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $17.80 per barrel on Friday.

The gasoil cracks have gained nearly 5% in February, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to $2.21 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a $2 premium at the end of last week.

The Feb/March time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore traded at $2.45 per barrel, while the prompt-month spread for jet fuel was at $1.84 a barrel on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

Cash differentials for jet fuel rose to $1.77 per barrel to Singapore quotes, up from $1.51 a barrel on Friday.

BLUE HYDROGEN

- India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) plans to produce blue hydrogen at a "competitive cost" of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation.

- Reliance earlier had unveiled plans to reduce its dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business and invested in clean energy projects to burnish its green credentials.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- Four gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- European banks are providing billions of dollars of funding to expand oil and gas production, a report on Monday showed, despite International Energy Agency guidance against new facilities in order to slow global warming. read more

- Oil prices were steady on Monday after hitting their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from one of the world's top oil producers.

ASSESSMENTS

