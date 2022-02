More than 250 million consumers have been verified from hundreds of leading brands. SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, announced that it has verified consumers for more than 250 million exclusive marketing offers worldwide. Also this year, the company hired its 200th employee and was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ for the third consecutive year.

