ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alert Center: How to avoid Valentine’s Day Scammers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0Mx8_0eDogqSI00

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers tend to prey on unsuspecting people through dating apps. According to a new FTC report , people sent $547 million to online romance scammers last year.

Here are some tips to avoid Valentine's Day scammers and protect your wallets:

1. People steal photos from others online and pretend to be that person, which is known as cat-phishing. You can quickly thwart this tact by doing a reverse Google search on the photos they present to you.

2. Scammers will say they can't meet you because they are in the military, or out of the country.

3. Another red flag is they will say a family member is sick, and ask for cash to buy a plane ticket.  Some even ask for cryptocurrency or gift cards.

4. Never send money to a person you have never met no matter how in love you think you are.

If you think you're caught in a romance scam, stop communicating immediately. Report the scammer to the FTC , and report the person to the app you’re using to communicate with them.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers
komando.com

Valentine’s Day scams and red flags you need to watch for

Every year before Valentine’s Day, romantic hopefuls flock to shops to find the perfect gift for their partners. Whether it is a box of chocolates or a dozen roses, the day is supposed to be a celebration of all things love. But as we have pointed out on many...
RETAIL
Mental_Floss

Valentine’s Day Is a Time for Romance—And for Online Scammers to Steal Your Money, FTC Warns

As illustrated in buzzy programs like The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, scammers often exploit victims’ willingness to give money to people they care about. But while scripted series and even documentaries can make those types of scams seem larger than life, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants you to know that they’re way more common than you think.
INSTAGRAM
MarketWatch

Romance scams soar 80% in 2021 with $500 million stolen — big rise in people aged 18-29 sending money to people they met online

It’s a scam as old as the ages, targeting lonely people with promises of love — and it’s on the rise. The classic romance scam — in which a lovelorn victim is conned into sending money to a stranger they’ve met online — shot through the roof last year, with an 80% jump in reported cases to an all-time high, the Federal Trade Commision said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Google
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Romance schemes: Avoid a broken heart and empty wallet this Valentine's Day

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Romance schemes start on social media. A recent Federal Trade Commission study found many fake romances began on Facebook or Instagram. It is an easy way to reach a lot of people. It is even easier to create a fake profile. They started with what looks like an innocent friend request from a stranger. Many are turning to love online because the pandemic has made it more difficult to date.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

On Valentine's Day, ditch dating apps for old-fashioned personals

It’s no secret that Covid-19 has been tough on couples. Even rock-solid pairings have been feeling the strain. But the pandemic has arguably been more difficult for single people without a partner to ride out the end of the world, especially those whose relationships have broken down somewhere between vaccine doses, leaving us not just lonely but heartbroken and without many of the usual outlets for recovery.
INTERNET
fredericksburg.today

Looking for love this Valentines Day? Beware of catfishers

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online dating sites are popular, as many singles use technology to find a match. But behind many dating profiles lurk scammers who are ready to dupe users into believing they have found love. Don’t let your quest for love blind you to...
RELATIONSHIPS
manofmany.com

Shop Smarter This Valentine’s Day: 10 Gifts For Every Budget

Ah Valentine’s Day, the Hallmark gift-iversary has returned once more and expectations are high this year. But as much as we’d love to make the ideal impression on that special someone, one simple fact remains – gift-giving is an expensive process. From roses and lingerie to chocolates and getaways, the best Valentine’s Day gifts aren’t exactly cost-effective and penny-pinching will get you nowhere in the romance stakes. Thankfully, there’s more than one way to get your money’s worth this Valentine’s Day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lima News

Reghan Winkler: How to avoid scammers who love cryptocurrency

According to AAA.com, the national average price for gasoline per gallon rose from $2.469 in February 2021 to $3.469 on February 7, 2022. A nearly 41% increase. The USDA.gov website says food prices rose 6.5% during the same time period, with an expected increase this year of an additional 4.5%.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Indy100

Tinder Swindler: 8 tips for avoiding romance fraud

With The Tinder Swindler on Netflix highlighting how sophisticated some scams can be, it’s important to know what the red flags are when it comes to potential romance fraud. New figures from Action Fraud estimate that almost £92 million has been lost through dating scams between November 2020 and October 2021.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nashvillegab.com

The top 5 cougar dating tips for men: make things work

There are many online dating tips on the Internet, don’t you think so? And, undoubtedly, many of them are pretty good ones! But which of them belong to the so-called vital equipment in cougar dating? Don’t worry – you are about to know them today. The experts...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WCNC

This romance scam can trick you into laundering money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for love isn't easy. Finding the real deal is even more difficult these days because of all of the scams. Experts say Valentine’s Day makes it that much worse because criminals know the holiday makes the lonely even lonelier and more vulnerable to scams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

News 12

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy