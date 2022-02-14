ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sarajevo Director Exit & New Hire; Amazon India ‘Modern Love’ Series; ITV Studios New Channels; WarnerMedia Turkey Hire & RTL Deal; FilmLondon Role — Global Briefs

By Andreas Wiseman, Tom Grater and Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUzzz_0eDogow400

Sarajevo Director Exits After 27 Years

Mirsad Purivatra, the founder of the Sarajevo Film Festival , is leaving the SFF Director position after 27 years. Purivatra will assume the role of President of the Obala Art Centar Association, the umbrella organization behind the Sarajevo Film Festival. Purivatra’s successor will be Jovan Marjanović, previously in charge of the SFF Industry Department and the Festival Co-director. Said Purivatra: “I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the last 27 years. We started from nothing, when our city was under siege, and today we are a globally renowned institution attended by filmmakers and film industry professionals from the region and the whole world. We have faced many challenges on this journey. Our recognizable strong teamwork has turned challenges into successful projects by always setting and attaining high standards. All along we have been dedicated to our mission to discover, support and promote local and regional film authors and industries. I am happy that the Sarajevo Film Festival has become the most significant platform for the development of BiH film industry and co-production in the region and thus a part of many success stories about BiH film and regional film.” He added: “I can freely say that Jovan Marjanović is a child of the Festival. He joined us as a nineteen-year-old, after graduating from high school. He grew up with the Sarajevo Film Festival, demonstrated true talent for the creative industry, graduated from prestigious schools, developed an excellent network in the film industry and I believe he will be a great leader capable of leading the team and the Festival in the right direction.” Screen was first up with the news.

Amazon’s ‘ Modern Love ’ Getting Three Indian Adaptations

Amazon Prime Video is planning multiple Indian-language adaptations of its U.S. romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love. The show will be remade in Hindi as Modern Love: Mumbai, in Tamil as Modern Love: Chennai and in Telugu as Modern Love: Hyderabad. Based on the eponymous New York Times column, the show will feature diverse love stories and will launch later this year. The series has run for two seasons in the U.S. “India is the land of love – and with our Indian adaptions we are aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The series which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love. While these heartwarming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas. We’re truly excited to bring these incredible stories to our customers across India and the world.”

ITV Studios Launches Drama And ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Channels

ITV Studios is launching Europe-wide channels focused on drama and Hell’s Kitchen after striking a deal with Samsung TV Plus. The two channels, which are free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) with associated AVOD, will kick off in the UK before being rolled out to European markets on the Samsung platform. The first, Storylands, will bring together ITV Studios drama catalog in Europe with shows such as Aber Bergen and Un Village Français, while the dedicated Hell’s Kitchen channel will feature round-the-clock episodes of the U.S. version of Gordon Ramsay’s hit format. ITV Studios Global Distribution Manager Ruth Berry said the FAST/AVoD space is a “key strategic focus” for the global producer-distributor.

WarnerMedia & RTL Deutschland Collab On Police Thriller

WarnerMedia and RTL Deutschland are to collaborate for the first time on mini-series Two Sides of the Abyss from Brüder creator Kristin Derfler . The show will air on RTL’s streamer in Germany while WarnerMedia SVoD HBO Max takes in 61 territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe and WarnerTV Serie shows on pay-TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In Two Sides of the Abyss, Wuppertal police officer Luise Berg (Anne Ratte-Polle) heads for an inevitable catastrophe after her daughter’s murderer is released early from prison. A psychologically complex game of confusion begins, in which the boundaries of guilt and innocence, perpetrators and victims, law and justice are constantly blurred.

WarnerMedia Max Originals Turkey Hire

WarnerMedia International has set Nermin Eroğlu as Executive Producer, working across development and production for Max Originals commissioned and produced in Turkey . HBO Max is planned to launch in Turkey in 2022. She will report to Mia Edde, Executive Director Turkish Content, WarnerMedia International, who is responsible for all Max Originals commissioned and produced in Turkey for HBO Max. Antony Root, EVP and Head of Original Production, WarnerMedia leads the pan EMEA original programming team that commissions and produces Max Originals. Prior to joining HBO Max, Eroğlu was a producer at production company Ay Yapim, and between 2017 and 2019 was the Deputy General Manager, Drama at Kanal D where she produced drama series Vatanim Sensin ( Wounded Love ). Prior to this, Eroğlu worked for TIMS Productions, BKM Film, and was the executive producer of Muhteşem Yüzyil ( Magnificient Century ), Asi and Firtina .

Andy Harries Succeeds David Puttnam In Film London Role

Film London announced today that David Puttnam will be stepping down as Chair of the Film London Executive Taskforce this month. He will be succeeded by Left Bank Pictures CEO Andy Harries. Film London Executive Task Force is a collection of key stakeholders from industry and the public sector such as Netflix, Channel 4, Metropolitan Police and The Production Guild who work to ensure London remains one of the most production-friendly cities in the world. As inaugural Chair, Puttnam has led the Task Force since 2004. During his tenure he has overseen the introduction of the first road closure legislation for filming in the UK, as well as the launch of the London Filming Partnership in 2005. Harries established Left Bank Pictures in 2007 and as its CEO has produced a range of hit shows, including The Crown.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BBC Three Ratings; ITV Promotion; Rotterdam Tiger Award Winner; Jinga EFM Deal; Gravitas Acquisition — Global Briefs

RuPaul Leads The Way On BBC Three Return RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World led the way on BBC Three’s return to linear TV after a six year break last night, securing five times more viewers than any other show. The spin-off format, in which queens from around the world compete, was viewed by 350,000 people from 9pm-10pm, according to BARB data from overnights.tv. It was way ahead of reality format Eating With My Ex (70,000) from the previous slot, while the Launch Party managed just 28,000. The RuPaul spin-off will air for the next 10 weeks and comes off the back of the huge success...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

First Look At Thriller ‘Righteous Thieves’; Agnieszka Holland To Helm Kafka Pic; Uncork’d Boards ‘After The Pandemic’; Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Chief Departing; Aniventure Hire – Global Briefs

‘Righteous Thieves’ First Look EXCLUSIVE: Top of this post is a first look at Righteous Thieves, a thriller directed by Anthony Nardolillo. Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda and Sasha Merci star in the movie, which sees the head of a secret organization assemble a crew to steal back artwork from a neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch who plundered it during World War II. Jolene Rodriguez of Broken English Productions produced. Agnieszka Holland To Helm Kafka Pic Charlatan filmmaker Agnieszka Holland will helm Kafka, a biopic of the legendary Czech author. The project sees Holland re-team with Prague-based producer Šárka Cimbalová, and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Channel 4 Buys ‘Hitler: A Life In Pictures’; ITV Studios Signs Drama DoP; EOne ‘Newsreader’ Sales; Starzplay Nordics App; Netflix UK TikTok Showcase – Global Briefs

Channel 4 Pre-Buys ‘Hitler: A Life In Pictures’ Channel 4 has pre-bought Hitler: A Life in Pictures, an archival behind-the-scenes doc series exploring the public and private life of Germany’s infamous dictator. Woodcut Media is producing the four-part series and has struck a co-production and finance agreement with distributor Rainmaker Content. The doc features photos and videos from two photographers who dedicated their lives to documenting Hitler – Heinrich Hoffmann and assistant Eva Braun. The archive footage includes 1300 recently digitized, rarely-seen photos taken by Hoffmann and material garnered from Braun’s personal photo collection, along with more than four hours of her...
TV & VIDEOS
wiltonbulletin.com

Amazon Studios is Rolling Out Diversity Playbook in Europe and Globally

The Amazon Studios Inclusion Policy and Playbook released last June in the U.S. is reverberating in the streaming giant’s productions around the world. That is the main takeaway of a panel at the European Film Market on Amazon’s diversity, equity and inclusion panel where it emerged that, though it is U.S.-specific, Amazon’s teams in Europe are starting to create their own adaptations of the Playbook, including the German unit led by head of German Originals Philip Pratt.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Puttnam
Laredo Morning Times

Amazon Prime Video Sets Indian Language Versions of Series ‘Modern Love’

Based on the weekly The New York Times column of the same name, the U.S. version of “Modern Love” was developed by John Carney (“Once,” “Sing Street”), who also directed several episodes over its two seasons in 2019 and 2021. It featured a wealth of talent including Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Sofia Boutella and Andy Garcia.
WORLD
Advanced Television

ITV Studios, Samsung TV Plus channel partnership

ITV Studios is partnering with connected TV platform Samsung TV Plus for the first time to launch two brand new channels in Europe. The new FAST channels, free ad-supported streaming TV, with associated AVoD, include the following:. Storylands – a brand new channel set to become the home for the...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

AMC Networks renews multiple series, strikes content deal with ITV Studios

US cablenet and streamer operator AMC Networks has handed renewals to a raft of series from across its portfolio of streaming platforms, and picked up a clutch of content from ITV Studios in the UK. The company announced Thursday at the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour that AMC+’s Irish...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarajevo Film Festival#Rtl#Turkey#Amazon India#Itv Studios New Channels#Filmlondon Role#Sff#Indian
Deadline

Disney’s Onyx Collective & ABC News Acquire Award-Winning Sundance Doc ‘Aftershock’; Will Stream On Hulu In U.S.

Disney’s Onyx Collective and ABC News have jointly acquired Aftershock, which picked up the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Impact for Change upon its debut there last month. The latest from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee will stream as an original film from Onyx Collective on Hulu in the U.S., on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in all other territories. Aftershock spotlights the alarmingly disproportionate number of Black women that are failed every year by the U.S. maternal health system. Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac were vibrant, excited mothers-to-be whose deaths due...
TV & VIDEOS
wsau.com

Exclusive-ViacomCBS’s Paramount+ ‘thinks local’ to go global with streaming

(Reuters) – When the reality series “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” launches on four continents in June, ViacomCBS Inc aims to test a key component of its streaming strategy – using localized content on broadcast TV to attract subscribers to its Paramount+ streaming service, an executive with the entertainment conglomerate told Reuters.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paramount+ Confirms Launch In France As Part Of Wide-Ranging Deal With Canal+

Paramount+, which has been rolling out to dozens of global territories over the past year, will reach the key European market of France as part of a wide-ranging partnership with Canal+. The news was among a fusillade of announcements today during an investor day, conducted virtually after ViacomCBS (now Paramount) reported fourth-quarter earnings. The strategic partnership between Paramount and Canal+ will encompass the launch later this year of Paramount+ as an offering to all Canal+ Ciné Séries subscribers in France. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish, during a Q&A with analysts at the end of the company’s investor day, described the Canal+ deal as a...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mindy Kaling Sets Up Book Studio At Amazon, Will Partner With Amazon Studios To Adapt Films Based On Her Literary Curations

Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, The Office) has partnered with Amazon to launch Mindy’s Book Studio, a boutique story studio that will publish books selected by the six-time Emmy nominee, which she will look to adapt for film in concert with Amazon Studios. Mindy’s Book Studio will publish books across genres beginning late this year, which will be available across subscription programs including Kindle Unlimited, and in print and audio. Kaling will work alongside Amazon Publishing’s publisher Julia Sommerfeld, as well as Amazon Studios’ Head of IP & Literary Acquisitions Lauren O’Connor and Mindy’s Book Studio editorial director Carmen Johnson in transitioning material...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

European Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021

Preliminary box office figures released Tuesday show a strong uptick in cinema admissions across Europe last year, though ticket sales are still well below pre-pandemic figures. The European Audiovisual Observatory estimates 383.2 million movie tickets were sold across the European Union and the U.K. in 2021. That’s 83.8 million more than over the same period in 2020, a 28 percent jump.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' Melts Hearts at Valentine's Day Box OfficeBox Office Milestone: 'Spider-Man' Swings Past 'Avatar' DomesticallyBerlin: XYZ Acquires Horror Comedy 'Gatlopp: Hell of a Game' from Signature (Exclusive) It’s a hopeful sign for...
MOVIES
Variety

Wattpad Webtoon Hits ‘Perfectos Mentirosos’ and ‘Boulevard’ to Get Screen Adaptations (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Following the success of Netflix’s Spanish-language teen flick “A través de mi ventana” (“Through My Window”), from Wattpad author and influencer, Ariana Godoy, Wattpad Webtoon Studios is doubling down on its Spanish-language content with plans to adapt two massive YA hits for the screen. Alex Mírez’s “Pefectos Mentirosos,” which has garnered over 105 million readers, will be produced out of Mexico as a TV series, and Flor. M Salvador’s 75-million read “Boulevard” will be developed as a feature film in Spain. Attached to “Perfectos Mentirosos” are José Miguel Núñez (“Rebelde,” “Pinches Momias”), Anna Grajales...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Saban Films President Bill Bromiley Talks Company’s Global Ambitions As It Signs Distribution Deals In Switzerland & Benelux

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is continuing to expand its international footprint, having recently inked a deal with distribution partners in Switzerland and Benelux. The L.A.-based company has signed with WW Entertainment in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) and Ascot Elite in Switzerland, which it will add to deals it already has in place in the UK and Ireland (Altitude), Germany and Austria (Splendid), France (ACE Entertainment), Spain (Key2Media), Scandinavia (Mis.Label) and Australia and New Zealand (Defiant Screen Entertainment). “We are confident that we have found the perfect like-minded partners with WW Entertainment and Ascot Elite as we continue to build our global...
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS Investor Day: All The Film & TV News We Learned About Paramount+

ViacomCBS unveiled a slew of new news Tuesday during an investor day presentation that followed the release of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings. The event, which featured executives including Shari Redstone and Bob Bakish, kicked off with the news of a rebrand of ViacomCBS to Paramount Global, with the newly monikered company’s shares to trade on the Nasdaq as PARAA (Class A common), PARA (Class B common) and PARAP (Preferred Stock) beginning Thursday. The name change dovetailed into programming news mostly surrounding the bolstering of the company’s flagship streaming service Paramount+, including that it will integrate its sibling Showtime into a streaming bundle;...
MOVIES
Fortune

‘Friends’ is finally back on China’s streaming platforms—but without Ross’s lesbian ex-wife plot line

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Chinese streaming platforms Tencent, Youku, Bilibili and IQiyi have removed references to a lesbian character, politically sensitive images and sexually suggestive language from the hit NBC sitcom “Friends,” which returned to the services this month.
TV SERIES
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Rebrands as ZDF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. ZDF Enterprises, a key production-distribution component of one of Europe’s biggest public broadcaster powerhouses, Germany’s ZDF, is set to operate under the new name of ZDF Studios. Effective from April 1, the title, announced by ZDF Enterprises President and CEO Fred Burcksen on Monday in Mainz, captures much better ZDFE’s current business reach, scale and ambitions. “We are a studio, we cover all elements of our industry, from early development to longtail sales. The new name fits our business model much better and reflects our production and distribution expertise,” Burcksen said. ZDF Enterprises was launched in...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Airtel launches Xstream Premium app- We give you its details

Tata Sky recently became Tata Play and started offering a clutch of OTT channels under one app. Offering a similar consolidation of streaming platforms in a single app, Bharti Airtel today launched a new video streaming service called “Xstream Premium”. The new service will aggregate content from 15...
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Deadline

48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy