Last minute Valentine's Day dessert for busy parents

MINT HILL, NC – On Valentine’s Day, it has become a custom to celebrate the ones we love. Sending cards, known as valentines, along with presenting flowers and gifts of appreciation have developed as a modern English holiday that spread in the 19th century. This century-old custom is a wonderful time to stop, visit, and express what you feel for the one/s you love. In a time in the world when things are so uncertain, one thing that is certain is that celebrating our love for each othernis appreciated by recipients of all ages. Expressing your love with gifts can often be a struggle. If this is you or you just have been busy with life in general, but want to make sure that your gesture is as grand as your love for your special person or people, the town has all the resources that you need to complete those “last minute” plans, buying of gifts, and showing the appreciation that you know you want to express.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO