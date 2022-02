LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based observability and IT operations data collaboration platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), announced a partnership with HBR Consulting (HBR), as a vertical lead to the legal industry. Having recently acquired Keno Kozie, HBR is the industry’s largest, most comprehensive strategy, operations and technology consulting firm focused on the legal industry, and is well positioned to meet the increasing demand for legal technology expertise across the legal ecosystem. The partnership between the two companies provides HBR and its clients with access to cutting-edge cloud-based observability and monitoring technology, while expanding LogicMonitor’s reach within the legal industry.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO