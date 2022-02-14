LBank Weekly Listing Report, 14th February 2022

Viblos, the world’s first decentralized social network based on swiss democratic principles will be listed on HitBTC next Thursday, February 17th, 2022. Over the past decade, prominent social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have progressed from being basic entertainment venues to becoming a cornerstone in communities’ way of life. These websites are currently owned by a small number of huge platforms that absolutely dominate the online world. While there is no doubt that these platforms provide respectable services to consumers, these advantages come at exorbitant fees that the majority of users are unaware of. And this is due to the fact that the vast majority of users do not read all of the terms and conditions that they automatically accept when joining a social networking site.

