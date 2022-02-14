ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Factbox: Who was Ahmaud Arbery?

By Rich Mckay
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwaMk_0eDocwtU00

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was jogging through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two trucks, and shot and killed about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia.

His killing sparked national outrage when cellphone video of the shooting emerged months later and the public learned that local authorities had declined to arrest his pursuers.

The men who chased Arbery told police they thought he committed a crime and were trying to make a citizen's arrest. The men were all convicted in state court last year for murder and now face a federal hate-crimes trial.

WHO WAS AHMAUD ARBERY?

Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was a lifelong resident of the coastal, south Georgia city of Brunswick. He was known as "Maud" or "Quez" to his friends, and was the son of Marcus Arbery Sr. and Wanda Cooper-Jones. He had a big, easy smile and ran every day unless there was a drenching rain, his family said.

Arbery worked long hours at a truck washing company and at his father's landscaping business. He'd frequently be seen by neighbors lifting weights in his mother's driveway or playing basketball. He often sang freestyle rap.

FOOTBALL DREAMS

Arbery was a former linebacker for his high school football team, the Brunswick Pirates. Despite lacking the typical heft of a linebacker, his speed and agility on the field made him a local star. He once dreamed of playing for the National Football League, but at 5-foot-10 (1.8 meters) he wasn't big enough, his family said.

His coach at Brunswick High School, where Arbery graduated in 2012, retired his football jersey, No. 21, in honor of the star player at a ceremony in 2020.

LEGAL TROUBLES

Arbery had a few brushes with the law, incidents that his family says he was putting behind him.

In 2013, a year after graduating from high school, he went back on campus to attend a basketball game and was found with a pistol in his waistband. He was given five years of probation.

In 2017, he was arrested for attempted shoplifting of a television from a local Walmart. A judge extended the term of his original probation, which he was still serving when he died, court records show.

Defense attorneys wanted to tell the jury about those incidents, but the judge said no, ruling that the defendants could not have known anything about Arbery's legal troubles or probation status.

FUTURE

Apart from his football dreams, Arbery wanted to become an electrician, following in the footsteps of three of his uncles, his family said.

Right after high school, he attended South Georgia Technical College for about a year and half but dropped out when money got tight. His aunt, Theawanza Brooks, said that Arbery had been saving up to continue his studies.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Judge in Ahmaud Arbery death federal trial to seat jury Monday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The federal judge presiding over the hate crimes trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery said she will seat a jury Monday after a week spent asking potential jurors what they already know about the Black man’s death as well as their views on racism in America.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
US News and World Report

Suspect in Deadly Wisconsin Parade Attack Pleads Not Guilty

(Reuters) - A man accused of driving his vehicle into a traditional Christmas parade near Milwaukee late last year, killing six people and injuring dozens others, pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple criminal charges. Darrell Brooks, 39, entered the pleas to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Atlanta#Quez#The Brunswick Pirates#Brunswick High School
Reuters

Greece to lift some coronavirus curbs as infections recede

ATHENS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Greece will lift some coronavirus restrictions on the hospitality sector after the recommendation of infectious disease experts as COVID-19 infections ease from recent highs, the country's health minister said on Wednesday. The advisory committee of infectious disease experts, which convened on Wednesday, recommended the lifting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy