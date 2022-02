HSBC UK has recorded a big fall in fraudsters attempting to get through its security systems by phoning the bank pretending to be its customers.The bank’s voice biometrics system, Voice ID, identified 370 calls made by fraudsters in January 2022 – down by 72% from 1,340 in January 2021.In total, around 7,000 fraudulent calls were identified by the bank in 2021, down from 11,905 in 2020.Voice ID is used to verify customers using HSBC UK’s telephone banking service.The technology detects if the voice matches that which is held on file for the customer and so indicates whether or not the caller...

