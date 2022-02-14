ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas price continues to climb across the state

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 2 days ago

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Gas prices are rising and that has caught a lot of attention. Shawn Steward...

hubcityradio.com

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
WKMI

Michigan Gas Prices are Ridiculously High – Is There Any End in Sight?

During the first several months of the pandemic, there was one silver lining amidst all the chaos and changes to life as we knew it before. Gas prices fell to some of the cheapest rates in Michigan, as well as across the United States than had been seen in several years. It was due to an absolute nose-dive in demand when strict pandemic travel restrictions were put into place.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
South Dakota State
FOXBusiness

Warmer weather will send gas prices soaring 'a lot higher,' analyst warns

Gas prices will soar higher as a result of warmer weather, summer travelers boosting demand and the blending of summer gasoline, Patrick de Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis told "Varney & Co." Monday. "All of the factors are going to point to an upward trajectory when we start seeing...
TRAFFIC
Bay News 9

Gas price spike felt across Central Florida

FLORIDA — Gas prices in Orlando are out fueling the state average of $3.44 for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA. The average price in Orlando on Wednesday was $3.47, compared to $2.45 a year ago. The average price in Florida a year ago was $2.43 for a gallon of regular.
ORLANDO, FL
highlandernews.com

Gas prices jump, oil prices climb as Texans deal with winter weather

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more than from this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.23 per gallon while drivers in…
TEXAS STATE
hubcityradio.com

Gas price to constantly change for the rest of winter

DES MOINES, I.A.(WNAX)- It’s been a volatile year for natural gas prices. Geoff Greenwood with Mid-American Energy says while supply has been steady, they expect prices to bounce up and down the rest of winter. Greenwood says they do lock in prices on a portion of their gas supply...
TRAFFIC
corneliustoday.com

Industry expert: Gas prices poised to climb

Feb. 1. Retail gasoline prices rose across the United States in 2021 with the average retail price for regular grade gasoline increasing to $3.01 per gallon nationwide. The average US retail gasoline price began 2021 at $2.25 a gallon. The average price first passed $3 on May 17, after disruptions to Colonial Pipeline operations.
TRAFFIC
click orlando

Florida gas prices reach 8-year high, and surge expected to continue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices across the state continue to soar amid rising oil prices, reaching new multi-year highs. According to new numbers released by AAA, gas prices across Florida rose another 12 cents last week. Experts say Sunday’s state average of $3.47 per gallon is the highest daily average since July 2014.
FLORIDA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices are climbing, AAA says crude oil is to blame

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you've been at the pump lately, you've noticed that gas prices are going up. The average cost of gas per gallon in Michigan is up more than 10 cents since Monday and is still climbing. “I only put $31 in there and it isn't...
DETROIT, MI
1380kcim.com

Motor Fuel Prices Continue Climbing While Natural Gas Plunges More Than A Dollar From Last Week

The recent trend of rising fuel prices continued over the last week according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. For the week ending Feb. 9, the statewide average for the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was up seven cents to $3.29. This is 90 cents higher than this time last year but 18 center lower than the national average, which stood at $3.47. Retail diesel in Iowa was up eight cents on the week to $3.65 per gallon. Compare that to a year ago when the statewide average for diesel was only $2.60. Iowa prices were still 20 cents below the national average of $3.85. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16 per gallon. Propane prices were up five cents to $1.98 per gallon while home heating oil climbed nine cents to $3.35. There was some reprieve for natural gas users, who saw prices plunge $1.32 per MMbtu to $4.04 at the Henry Hub reporting site.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Price Continues to Decline

Spot natural gas prices (CFDS ON NATURAL GAS) declined during the recent trading at the intraday levels, to record daily losses until the moment of writing this report, by -1.20%. It settled at the price of $4.272 per million British thermal units, after declining during yesterday’s trading and for the fourth day on respectively, by -1.88%.
TRAFFIC
WSMV

Gas prices continue to see steady rise, according to report

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Gas prices continue to steadily rise across the state of Tennessee with a five cent average increase since February 1. According to a report from AAA - The Auto Club Group, Tennessee gas average is now sitting at $3.15. An increase of 13 cents since this time in January and more than 91 cents since this time in 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia gasoline prices continue to climb, possibly due to Ukraine tensions

For the second week in row gasoline prices took a substantial climb here in Georgia, possibly driven by the tensions between Ukraine and Russia. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon, four cents more than this time last week.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Linn County Leader

AAA: Missouri Gas Price Average Climbs As Crude Oil Prices And Demand For Fuel Increase

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.16 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more compared to this day last week and is 94 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in St. Louis are paying the most on average at $3.20 while drivers in St. Joseph are paying the least at $3.09 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.48, which is six cents more compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.
MISSOURI STATE

