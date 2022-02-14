ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

First Thing: Europe ‘closer to war’ than at any point in 70 years

By Nicola Slawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hykY_0eDoaAtY00

Good morning.

Europe is closer to war than at any point over the past 70 years, a UK government minister has warned, as Russian troops amass on the borders of Ukraine and western leaders warn that an invasion could take place early this week.

The armed forces minister James Heappey told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme he feared “we are closer than we’ve been on this continent” to war “for 70 years”.

Western leaders are mounting a final effort to negotiate diplomatic solutions after US intelligence said an attack could be imminent. The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will travel to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials and British prime minister Boris Johnson said he would hold further talks with world leaders to bring Russia “back from the brink” of war .

  • Is Joe Biden involved in the last minute negotiations? Yes but yesterday, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, urged Joe Biden to visit Kyiv “in the coming days” in a show of moral support. However, the White House has made no mention of the invitation so it’s unclear if Biden intends to go.

  • Is time running out to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis? US intelligence over the weekend claimed that Russia had accelerated plans for an invasion and could move troops across the border as soon as Wednesday, before the end of the Winter Olympics on 20 February.

Key US-Canada border bridge reopens after police clear blockade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KZtq_0eDoaAtY00
Police remove all truckers and supporters after protesters blocked Ambassador Bridge. Photograph: Nathan Denette/AP

The key Ambassador Bridge trade link between Canada and the US has reopened after police cleared the last Covid restriction protesters, ending a six-day blockade .

Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters on the border bridge yesterday, trying to end one of the main demonstrations that have broken out across Canada against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions to bring the pandemic under control.

After issuing warnings, police said arrests would be made and vehicles towed just after dawn near the bridge linking Detroit and the city of Windsor, Ontario.

By Sunday afternoon, most protesters had gone and vehicles that were blocking the way had been removed, and the bridge reopened just before midnight on Sunday.

  • What about the protests in Ottawa? Small-scale protests there swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators. The city has seen that on past weekends, and loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January.

Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Winter Olympics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XuqM_0eDoaAtY00
Kamila Valieva had tested positive for a banned angina drug. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian skater who charmed these Winter Olympics before her positive drugs test sent shockwaves across the world, has sensationally been cleared to compete in the individual event due to the “exceptional circumstances” of her case.

The court of arbitration for sport, which delivered its verdict yesterday, said that banning Valieva while her doping case was ongoing “would cause her irreparable harm”.

The three-person panel also ruled that the World Anti-Doping Code was unclear when it came to suspended “protected persons” under 16 years of age and said that a 44-day delay in reporting Valieva’s positive test for the banned angina drug trimetazidine had affected her ability to mount a defence.

“The panel considered that preventing the athlete from competing at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances,” Matthieu Reeb, secretary general for the court of arbitration for sport, told the world’s press.

  • Does everyone agree with the decision? No. Sarah Hirshland, the president of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said she was “disappointed” by the decision. “This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia,” she added.

In other news …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059DxQ_0eDoaAtY00
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth celebrates his team’s victory with Matthew Stafford’s daughter. Photograph: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock

  • Six years after the Los Angeles Rams returned to California – after a 20-year sojourn in St Louis – the Rams are Super Bowl champions for the second time in their history. They have been accused of trading away their future to build a team of superstars, but their fans are unlikely to care now. And here Sam Wolfson reviews the half-time show by Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige.

  • Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has said an “onslaught” of Covid-19 infections has dealt a heavy blow and overwhelmed capacity as daily cases surge to record highs. Daily infections have multiplied by a factor of 13 over the past two weeks, with authorities scrambling to control the deepening outbreak.

  • Donald Trump has endorsed rightwing Republican candidates who support his baseless claims of a stolen election for key posts in Michigan , raising the prospect of a Trumpist take over of how the key battleground state might run its elections.

  • Some players of the viral word game Wordle have complained that it has become harder since it was bought by the New York Times late last month . The New York Times has denied any changes have been made to Wordle since the acquisition. “Nothing has changed about the game play,” they said.

Don’t miss this: lessons for lifelong lovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgOXw_0eDoaAtY00
Heart of the matter: ‘Never raise a complaint with a criticism. It always makes people defensive’ and other tips for keeping the love alive. Illustration: Danae Diaz

After that initial attraction, what keeps a couple together? And as we change and grow over the years, how do we make sure we move in the same direction? Six relationship experts on how to keep that loving feeling. Philippa Perry suggests remembering your partner is not responsible for your happiness, you are. “I don’t recommend entering a relationship believing love will conquer your personal demons and, then, when it doesn’t, blaming your partner for you not feeling happier.”

Climate check: small pets at risk of heatstroke as temperatures rise, study finds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBle8_0eDoaAtY00
Cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets are being taken to vets with heatstroke. Photograph: USPCA/PA

Dogs are not the only pets vulnerable to heatstroke, and experts are saying that people should be aware of the risk to smaller animals such as guinea pigs and rabbits , especially as global temperatures rise. Researchers say their findings highlight the need for better public awareness of heatstroke and the risk to all animals, and that cases will continue to rise with warmer weather because of the climate emergency.

Last Thing: how a mountain lion became Los Angeles’ wildest celebrity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqEDI_0eDoaAtY00
Griffith Park’s famous feline has been dubbed the ‘Brad Pitt of mountain lions’. Photograph: Alamy

The mountain lion known as P22 has become something of a celebrity in the city of Los Angeles. The big cat resides in Griffith Park, a 4,000-acre park tucked in the Hollywood hills, and has inspired murals, songs and even an exhibit about his life. Beth Pratt, California director for the National Wildlife Federation, has a tattoo of P22 and dubbed him the “Brad Pitt of mountain lions” – attractive, enigmatic and unlucky in love. He has plenty of deer to eat, no male competitors in his territory, but also no hope of finding a mate.

Sign up

Sign up for the US morning briefing

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now .

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Comments / 24

Rebecca Scott
1d ago

glad I no longer live in Alaska to close to Russia! .. 💣💥 I am praying for the Ukraine Innocent people! and children. I would walk my family to Poland if I had too! this is not going to end well.

Reply
5
Jess Rosales
1d ago

Why-because of leaders that wants to demonstrate his power grip and another leader that would rather hide than confront the issue head on. We look so weak in the eyes of other nations. Time for our country to take the bull by the horns. Won't happen with this administration and it's cronies.

Reply(1)
4
Jr W
1d ago

wars and rumors of wars when you see these signs look up our savior is coming soon

Reply(3)
12
Related
The Guardian

The edge of war: what, exactly, does Putin want in Ukraine?

Russian spokespeople daily deny any intention to invade. So, too, did Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, when he met the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, last week, and when he spoke to US president Joe Biden on the phone. There are two problems with this. First, given Putin’s Johnsonian relationship with truth, few western governments believe the denials. Second, Putin has not explained why, if his intentions are peaceful, more than half of Russia’s armed forces, including 130,000 troops, are massed on Ukraine’s borders. It could all be a bluff. But who would bet the house on that?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
kcrw.com

Russia and China declare a new world order. Should US worry?

We’re several weeks into world leaders trying to quell tensions over the Ukraine - Russia border. And if you thought things weren’t complicated enough, Russian and Chinese leaders also issued a joint statement saying their partnership would establish a new “world order.” That sounds pretty ominous – so why aren’t the United States and NATO responding in kind? Can the EU get over its energy woes and sanction Russia until it backs out of Ukraine? And should we be freaking out, or is this just dictators dictating?
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Olaf Scholz
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Rams#Guinea Pigs#War#Russian#Western#Bbc Radio#German#Ukrainian#British#The White House#Ap#Covid
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
AFP

US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

The US military said Friday it was repositioning a squadron of F-16 war planes from Germany to Romania, "to reinforce regional security" in the midst of flaring tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Without specifying how many F-16s were being moved, the command of the US Air Forces in Europe said the planes would arrive Friday at the Romanian air base of Fetesti, less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, where they will join Italian combat aircraft that are already deployed there. The aircraft and crews will "work closely with allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia's military build-up near Ukraine," the US command, which is based in Germany, said in a statement. They will be responsible in particular for protecting NATO airspace in the region close to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

152K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy