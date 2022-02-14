ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starmer confirms he received death threats following Johnson’s Savile slur

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he received death threats following Boris Johnson’s false claim that he failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister’s slur had “fed into” a “right-wing conspiracy theory”, and this had caused “difficulty”.

But he said he would rather not talk about the matter because he did not want his young children to hear “too much” of what may be said about him.

It comes after police launched an investigation into online death threats against the Labour leader in the wake of the PM’s jibe in the House of Commons.

Asked if he had received such threats following Mr Johnson’s comments, Sir Keir said: “Yes. I do not like talking about this because I have got young children.”

It’s very important for me to say that what the Prime Minister said was wrong, it was very wrong

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: “It’s very important for me to say that what the Prime Minister said was wrong, it was very wrong. He knew exactly what he was doing.

“There has been a right-wing conspiracy theory for some time that’s a complete fabrication.

“He fed into that, and that has caused difficulty, but my preference, if I may, is not to talk about that because, as I say, I have got young children and I don’t particularly want them to hear too much of what may or may not be said about me.”

Documents, including a batch of messages from users of the Telegram app who appear to be identifiable, were sent to Scotland Yard by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) on Friday.

The Observer reported that they included calls for Sir Keir, who along with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy was confronted by a mob in Whitehall last week shouting “paedophile protector”, to be executed.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Friday February 11, police received a third party report relating to allegations of malicious communications made against a serving Member of Parliament.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

No arrests have yet been made.

A Labour source said: “Of course extremists of all stripes don’t like Keir – he spent years helping to put them and their ilk in prison and keep Britain’s streets safe from them.”

The material from the CCDH, shown to The Observer, includes responses to footage of last week’s incident posted by English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – better known under his pseudonym Tommy Robinson – and conspiracy theory group Resistance GB.

Earlier this month, in a slur which caused widespread criticism and calls for him to apologise, Mr Johnson accused his rival of failing to prosecute Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

Last Monday, Sir Keir and Mr Lammy, who were walking back from the Ministry of Defence after a briefing on the situation in Ukraine, had to be escorted away from demonstrators by police.

Police and protesters clashed in Westminster (Conor Noon/PA) (PA Media)

Although Sir Keir was head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2009 when a decision was taken not to prosecute Savile, he had no personal involvement in the deliberations.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Keir said he had never been called a “paedophile protector” before.

He added: “If others want to argue that this is unconnected with precisely what the Prime Minister said one week before then let them make that case. But they’ll never persuade me that there is no link.”

Mr Johnson tweeted last Monday evening that the “behaviour directed” at the Labour leader was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Critics have said the PM’s jibe is completely unfounded and have blamed the remark for anti-Covid restriction demonstrators targeting Sir Keir outside Parliament.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, speaking on a visit to east London last week, said the images of the opposition leader being bundled into a police car to be escorted away from protesters were “completely disgraceful”.

But the Cabinet minister, who has previously distanced himself from the PM’s Savile comments, said “the people that are to blame are the protesters themselves” rather than Mr Johnson.

newschain

Key Johnson ally and Head of Policy at No 10 quits in outrage over Jimmy Savile slur against Keir Starmer

Downing Street’s head of policy has reportedly resigned after Boris Johnson failed to apologise for using a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer. In a fresh blow to the Prime Minister, his long-term ally Munira Mirza was said to have quit in outrage at his “inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse”.
U.K.
The Independent

Starmer popularity at new high as Savile slur fails to hit home

Sir Keir Starmer has this week recorded his highest ever rating as the best potential prime minister, in a clear indication that Boris Johnson failed in his attempt to smear the Labour leader by falsely linking him to paedophile Jimmy Savile.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s most likely successor as Conservative leader, chancellor Rishi Sunak, slumped to his lowest rating yet in the regular Savanta ComRes survey, as memories of his pandemic support packages fade in the face of the current cost-of-living crisis.The monthly poll put Labour a comfortable nine points ahead of Tories on 41 per cent to 32 in general election...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
David Lammy
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘can win next election’ as Starmer receives death threats after Savile slur

The Northern Ireland secretary insists Boris Johnson will survive the ongoing Partygate scandal to fight and win the next general election as Conservative leader.Brandon Lewis’s comment came amid growing pressure on the PM - some from his own MPs - to quit if he is fined by police over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, with ex-leader Iain Duncan Smith saying it would be “very tough” for him to stay on.“He has my absolute 100 per cent-plus loyalty,” the cabinet minister said of his boss, adding he had got all “the big decisions right”.Meanwhile, police have been asked to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland Yard#Uk#Labour#Fed#The House Of Commons#Bbc Radio Newcastle#Ccdh#Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Savile slurs didn’t ‘incite’ or ‘provoke’ mob against Keir Starmer, minister claims

Boris Johnson’s slurs about Jimmy Savile against Keir Starmer did not “incite” or “provoke” a mob who surrounded and hurled abuse at the Labour leader last night, a government minister has attempted to claim.Despite calls from Tory MPs for the prime minister to apologise over his remarks, minister Chris Philp said he he did not believe the incident at Westminster on Monday evening was a result of the prime minister’s comments.It comes after Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for his own safety after being targeted outside Parliament by angry protestors, heckling “traitor”, “Jimmy Savile” and accusing...
POLITICS
BBC

Johnson seeks to 'clarify' claim on Starmer and Savile

Speaking before the resignation of top aide Munira Mirza, Boris Johnson was asked about his false claims about Sir Keir Starmer and sex offender Jimmy Savile. He said the Labour leader “had nothing to do personally” with the decision not to prosecute Savile. Ms Mirza resigned after this...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Johnson refuses to withdraw Savile ‘slur’

Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists”. Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his controversial claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile. At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of “parroting the conspiracy theories...
POLITICS
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Where did Boris Johnson’s false claim about Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile come from?

Boris Johnson caused anger this week by repeating a discredited claim linking Keir Starmer with Jimmy Savile.While he was on the ropes over No 10 parties, the prime minister told parliament that the Labour leader had failed to prosecute the sex offender when he ran the Crown Prosecution Service.But there is no evidence to support the claim. The PM's words was branded “a disgrace to parliament and office of prime minister” by Nazir Afzal, a former chief Crown prosecutor for the North West on Monday.“It’s not true. I was there. Keir Starmer had nothing to do with the decisions taken....
U.K.
newschain

Starmer urges action to tackle rising cost of living

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is reasonable for workers to demand higher wages as he urged the Government to do more to tackle the rising cost of living. In comments seen as a veiled rebuke to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Sir Keir said it is “very difficult” to tell people they are not entitled to ask for a pay increase.
BUSINESS
