This trend has recently also been acknowledged by the Ben Shemen agricultural school, located not far from Jerusalem. Budding farmers learn the ins and outs of barn egg production with a welfare aviary from Big Dutchman. The Ben Shemen settlement, to which the agricultural school of the same name belongs, provides a satisfied conclusion regarding the Natura Nova Twin aviary: “We had a great first batch.” Big Dutchman General Manager Martin Prang explains that this is the first installation of the bestseller in Israel, acknowledging his happiness about this sign of trust from the Middle Eastern country.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO