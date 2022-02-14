ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Factbox: What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?

By Rich Mckay
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lldn1_0eDoYVBJ00
Gregory McMichael sits during opening statements in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S. November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/Pool/File Photo

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are expected to tell a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020.

A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years.

Now they are on trial for federal hate-crimes charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

WHAT IS A FEDERAL HATE CRIME?

A federal hate crime is a criminal act committed based on race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, and or gender identity.

GREGORY MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime - specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing a firearm, punishable by seven years in prison.

TRAVIS MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime - specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing and discharging a firearm, punishable by 10 years in prison.

WILLIAM "RODDIE" BRYAN

* Interference with rights - a hate crime - specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Ahmaud Arbery’s family is in pain. But a judge should not have rejected his killers’ plea deal.

Steven Wright, a clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, teaches criminal appellate law and creative writing. The fate of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers, whose federal hate-crimes trial began on Monday, took an unexpectedly dark turn last week when a federal judge rejected a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Under the deal, two of Arbery’s three killers were to accept responsibility for federal hate crimes; at least one had confirmed he would publicly admit race had motivated the murder. In exchange, the two men would serve the next 30 years in federal custody. The plea deal fell apart largely because the Arbery family objected.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother enraged the McMichaels got plea deal in federal case

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother vows to fight the plea deal that her son’s convicted murderers struck with federal prosecutors. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis struck a deal in the federal hate crime case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice that would take them out of state prison and put them in federal prison. The fact that the DOJ accepted the so-called “backroom” deal outraged Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hate Crime#Prison#Atlanta#The U S District Court#African#American
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Plea deal in Ahmaud Arbery case is rejected after his parents spoke out against it

A U.S. federal judge rejected a plea deal on Monday that would have averted a hate crimes trial for one of the two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery's parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, spoke in a hearing on Monday against the deal that would have allowed the two men to serve their time in a federal prison instead of a state one. Cooper-Jones called the proposed deal "disrespectful."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for groping flight attendant

A Canadian man was sentenced to six months in prison for groping a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Miami last year, court records show. The 50-year-old man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Miami. He had pleaded guilty in October to one count of simple assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, a misdemeanor, court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
11Alive

Why the federal case against the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in state court is not double jeopardy

ATLANTA — The federal case against Travis and Gregory McMichael is on hold while legal experts explain it’s not an example of double jeopardy. Federal prosecutors reached a plea deal with the McMichaels, who were convicted last November of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in state court. After complaints from Arbery’s family, the deal was rejected by a judge. The McMichaels — along with co-defendant Roddie Bryan — are scheduled to go to trial in federal court next week on charges stemming from Arbery’s death.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Woman accused of throwing kids in lake charged with murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman accused of throwing two of her children into a lake has been indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder. Ureka Rochelle Black, 33, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Joshua Calif Black, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. Conviction on that charge would bring an automatic sentence of life in prison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy