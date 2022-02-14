ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day after 10 years of marriage?

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kimberly and it’s about today- Valentine’s day. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My question is about Valentine’s Day. My husband and I have been together for about 14 years. We have friends who just got married about a year ago and they’re all about Valentine’s Day. They’re going away for a weekend together to celebrate, buying gifts for one another, and my husband and I just laugh about it. We don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day anymore. As I said we’ve been together awhile. We may get each other a card, but that’s about it. I feel like Valentine’s Day is more about new couples, than couples who have been together forever. What do you think? Thanks so much

Kimberly
02/14/2022: A cuddle alert for Valentine’s Day

This is interesting. When I got this email about a week ago, I did a little poll in the office. One of our AE’s, Donna said she and her husband like to go out to a fancy place that they would never go to throughout the year. My coworker Alex, said he and his wife will get around to it when they can because life is busy, they have two kids, two jobs, and they know they love each other so it’s all good. My sweetie and I are more like Kimberly and her husband. We’ve been together forever so a card does it for us just fine.

What about you? Do you think you need to celebrate Valentine’s Day even if you’ve been together a long time? Would you be upset if your sweetie didn’t do SOMETHING for that day, or would you be okay with it? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page .

