Dying Light 2 New Weather Mod Increases Chances of Overcast and Foggy Weather

It's a remarkable feeling, sprinting across rooftops with wild abandon. A horde of infected hot on your heels, clawing at whatever ridiculous outfit Dying Light 2 has spawned for your torso. In the daytime, there's a freedom to Dying Light 2's exploration that is truly exhilarating. Whether you're racing through decaying city streets, scrambling up splintering window ledges, or bounding between buildings, Techland has rendered such a compelling sense of movement and momentum in its first-person systems that you'd be forgiven for ignoring Aiden's quest for answers entirely. Caldwell has a past and the questions it is dredging up threaten to throw the City around him into turmoil, but screw it, there will still be routes to run should it all burn down around you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO