Dying Light 2 New Weather Mod Increases Chances of Overcast and Foggy Weather

By Francesco De Meo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Dying Light 2 mod that has been released online today improves the game's atmosphere by tweaking the weather system. The Moody Weather mod is a simple tweak to the default weather config that increases the chances of overcast and foggy weather. I love DL the most when...

#Dying Light 2
