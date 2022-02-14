ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine amid Russia threat

By Lucy Thackray
 2 days ago

The UK’s Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Ukraine in response to the threat of Russian invasion.

Some airlines cancelled flights over the weekend and diplomatic efforts are being ramped up to avoid conflict.

As of 14 February, the Foreign Office (FCDO) advice reads: “The FCDO advise against all travel to Ukraine.

“Since January 2022, the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders has increased the threat of military action.

“Due to the growing threat from Russia , the FCDO has taken the decision to temporarily withdraw some Embassy staff and their dependents from Kyiv. The Embassy remains open but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance. British nationals should leave while commercial options remain.”

A Foreign Office statement on Friday said: “The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advice. We urge British nationals in Ukraine to leave now via commercial means while they remain available.

“Those British people who choose to remain in Ukraine should keep their departure plans under constant review, and ensure their travel documents are up to date.”

It also warned that “British nationals should not expect consular support or help with evacuating in the event of a Russian military incursion.”

Airlines including Wizz Air and Ryanair have flights into Kiev; according to data website Cirium, there were 3,776 flights scheduled to and from Ukraine during January 2022.

An estimated 130,000 Russian troops are massed on the Ukrainian border at present, with fears of an imminent invasion.

On Thursday, US president Joe Biden urged all American citizens to leave, saying “things could go crazy very quickly”.

Mr Biden also announced plans to airlift some US nationals out of the region in a bid to avoid the chaos seen in Kabul in August.

On Saturday, Dutch carrier KLM cancelled all flights between Amsterdam and the Ukrainian capital until further notice, leaving passengers to find their own flights.

Tim White, a journalist specialising in Ukraine, was booked on the flight .

“Trying to follow UK Govt instructions, managed to bag a place on KLM flight tomorrow for inflated price. Now they tell me it’s ‘disrupted’.

“It’s cancelled, stranding passengers in a war zone. There is an Air France flight but won’t let me rebook.”

