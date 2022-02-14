ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL denies it tried to stop Eminem from taking a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 2 days ago
Eminem kneeling during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

  • A representative for the NFL has told Insider that it had no plans to stop Eminem from taking a knee.
  • The rapper kneeled during his performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
  • In 2016, quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the US anthem to protest racial injustice.

The NFL has denied reports that it had tried to stop Eminem from taking the knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime Show.

The "Rap God" rapper performed alongside iconic artists 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre on Sunday at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. After performing his hit "Lose Yourself," Eminem kneeled on the stage in an apparent salute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick .

Before the performance, Puck News correspondent Eriq Gardner reported that the league attempted to stop Eminem's plan to kneel.

A representative for the league said this claim was "erroneous" in a statement given to Insider.

"We watched every rehearsal this week and these elements were included," the statement read. "As you know, no player, coach or personnel member has been sanctioned for taking a knee so there would be no reason for us to tell a performer he or she could not for whatever reason."

Insider has reached out to representatives for Eminem for comment.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

In 2016, Kaepernick became a controversial figure in the NFL when he started kneeling during the United States national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. After leaving the 49ers, he was not signed by any other team, which lead him to filing a grievance against the NFL claiming that he had been blacklisted. He later withdrew the claim.

As Kaepernick's kneeling movement spread, it was criticized by some who believed it was unpatriotic and disrespectful, including Former President Donald Trump who railed against the act in various campaign speeches.

Gardner also reported that the league tried to remove a line from Dr. Dre's signature 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." about "not lovin'" police. However, this did end up being said in the final performance.

The one unexplained change to the songs performed on Sunday was during Lamar's rendition of his 2015 single "Alright." The word "po-po," slang for police , was noticeably left out when he rapped the pre-chorus: "And we hate po-po / Wanna kill us dead in the street fo sho."

It's unclear if Lamar was censored by the telecast or if he refrained from saying the specific phrase, as the moment was shown from a bird's-eye perspective , rather than a close-up shot. A representative for the NFL did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Amy Garcia
2d ago

how did him taking a knee have anything to do with Kappernick taking a knee?Are people not allowed to kneel now for any reason??He kneeled during a transition to another song/artist - if anything he was trying to make sure the focus went from him to Dre. 🤷🤦

Craig J
2d ago

I don't understand. him taking knee during Dr Dre song. have to do with kneeling during the national anthem one has nothing to do with the other

InTrumpWeTrust
2d ago

why is this a deal? I thought he was just giving the spotlight back to Dre? NOONE took a knee during the anthem. who cares anyway? Eminem the best rapper who is white took a knee. so what

