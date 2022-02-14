ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Rewarded by Withdrawing Crypto

Cover picture for the articleSocialGood is a blockchain initiative that aims to reshape capitalism as we know it by working to create a donation machine that combines blockchain with artificial intelligence in an app. The app can be downloaded on Google Play for Android and Apple Store for iPhones, and by using it, users could...

dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

ART ONLINE (ARTF) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Feb. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ART ONLINE (ARTF) on February 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARTF/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. The world has been changing dramatically since digitalization became...
INTERNET
NEWSBTC

Become the Next Crypto Millionaire with Stellar (XLM) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

It’s difficult to know where to invest next, given the flood of new cryptocurrencies. To challenge Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as the dominant cryptocurrencies, any new cryptocurrency must offer enhanced utility and demonstrate real-world value. Both Stellar (XLM) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) are attempting to accomplish this and...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Web 3 Data Union Swash Unveils Plans for Mammoth DAO Campaign

Web 3 Data Union Swash is aiming to kickstart its eponymous DAO and boost uptake of its native $SWASH token, commencing this month. The DAO Ignition campaign will get rolling on February 15, giving participants the opportunity to influence the direction of the game-changing data ownership platform moving forward. That’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Android#Apple Store#Sg Digital#Hodl#Socialgodd
NEWSBTC

Morie INU (MORIE) is now available for trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Feb. 15, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Morie INU (MORIE) on February 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MORIE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Meme has become an important part of human culture...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Sonet Middleware Launches its First Social NFT dApp Soda to Bridge Web2 and Web3

Open-source middleware Sonet today announced its first social NFT dApp Soda, a social NFT application that built on Sonet middleware and integrated with top social networks such at Facebook and Twitter. Soda is a demonstration of the platform’s Web2 extension, connected to the middleware aggregator. Soda educates and enables Web2...
CELL PHONES
NEWSBTC

LEO Token Pumps Post Bitfinex Bitcoin Seizure, But Why?

Bitfinex LEO Token has been rallying in the past week, as U.S. authorities allegedly captured the bad actors that took over 100,000 BTC from the platform back in 2016. LEO was created as a utility token as part of a mechanism to compensate the victims of the attack and repaid them for their losses.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Meet VenomDAO: The DeFi Protocol Building Liquidity For A Multi-Chain World

VenomDAO has been bringing liquidity to the Harmony ecosystem since its launch. It has continued on this path with a number of products that allow users of the network to take advantage of its unique opportunities. It played an important role in ushering DeFi users into the Harmony ecosystem and its liquidity infrastructure is being applied across multiple blockchains.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $40,244 (12 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $40,244, which is 3.58x the current floor price of 3.6 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
International Business Times

Crypto Firm Fireblocks Buys Payments Tech Platform For $100 Million

Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

NYSE files patents to trade non-fungible tokens and crypto currencies

The New York Stock Exchange has filed trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for downloadable software to allow trading of a variety of assets, according to a Feb. 10 filing. The NYSE is applying to supply an online marketplace for buyers, sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); also for an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets. A spokesman for the NYSE said in an email to MarketWatch the exchange "has no immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency or NFT trading." The NYSE regularly considers new products and their impact on its trademarks and protects its intellectual property rights accordingly, the spokesperson said.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
pymnts

JPMorgan Opens Branch in Metaverse

Having opened a lounge in Decentraland, J.P. Morgan is the first lender to arrive in the metaverse, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Feb. 15). Decentraland is a virtual world based on blockchain technology. The Onyx lounge was released alongside a J.P. Morgan paper explaining how businesses could find new opportunities in the virtual world.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price: Research Group Sees Crypto Hitting $200,000

The Bitcoin price trading value has hit $41,934.38 in the open market Monday, which is down by 0.95% on its index. The cryptocurrency is still recovering from a 50% slump from its November all-time high of $69,500. Its value has been able to rally from $33K, and crossing the psychological...
MARKETS

