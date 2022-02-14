Syracuse schools look to get ahead of teacher shortage with new initiative

The New York Union of Teachers estimates over 85,000 teachers will retire over the next five years, prompting concerns regarding a potential teacher shortage.

The state union estimates 180,000 teachers will need to be hired over the next ten years in order to maintain the current teacher-to-student ratio, according to CNY Central. The number of teachers estimated to retire in the next five years in 87,314.

Nicole Capsello, president of the Syracuse Teachers Association, was recently appointed to sit on a national task force to address potential teacher shortages across the country. Capsello points to the importance of teachers being required to obtain a masters degree, but says she hopes to help lower the barrier to entry in gaining a teaching certificate along with state officials.

The Syracuse City School District is partnering with Syracuse University and New York University to help education students working in the district receive their masters degree at little to no cost.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).