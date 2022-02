Dormant since 2016, this BMW M3 E30 aka “Purist” has now been unearthed to star in a new video from CAS TV. Chances are it was among the first of its kind to receive an air suspension many moons ago. There’s a lot more to the sports sedan since it’s Ink Orange as a nod to the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters. Specifically, it harkens back to the BMW DTM race cars of the 1980s with their unmistakable Jägermeister livery. In fact, this one had it for six or seven months before the owner decided to take it down.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO