CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year, as the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary, its annual All-Star Game will be held at the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be host to the 71st All-Star Game on Feb. 20, as well as events leading up to Sunday’s big finale. The game has twice previously been played in Northeast Ohio: first in 1981 at the Richmond Coliseum and in 1997 -- when the NBA celebrated its 50th anniversary -- at Gund Arena (now RMFH).

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO