High impact storm is on the way. High of 53 and low of 21 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SE wind. Temps are warmer today. Big storm is developing west of here. Satellite shows that storm. Radar is all clear. Rain develops tomorrow night and into Thursday before ending as a mix later on Thursday. Rainfall will be heavy, Some ice is possible. Most snow stays NW of here through Thursday evening. It will be windy. Next system has rain early next week. Another bigger storm later next week. Tonight, more clouds and 42. Tomorrow, windy and 57. Cold to start the weekend and warm next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO