Hooters faces backlash after viral video shows staff have to buy their own tights from vending machine

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
 1 day ago

Hooters is facing backlash after an employee’s TikTok video showed the restaurant chain reportedly requires employees to buy their own company uniforms from the store’s machines.

The Hooters uniform includes spandex shorts, a trademark shirt or tank top and regulation tights.

Hooters waitresses are required to wear “suntan-coloured tights”.

An employee, who goes by the TikTok handle @kenzjee, posted a video on 15 January that showed how employees buy their tights from a dispenser at the store.

“People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I’ll make a video about it,” says @kenzjee in the video, which has gone viral, with at least 4.6 million views and more than 330,000 likes.

She is then seen inserting a dollar bill in the tights-dispensing machine, which drops the selected uniform.

In the comments on the video, she pointed out that the dispenser is in the girls’ bathroom and has options for different lengths of tights, priced at $5 each.

The cost of the uniform, however, is tax deductible as work expense, she explained, adding that the machine was placed in the store for the “convenience” of employees though non-employees can also potentially buy tights from the machine.

TikTok users commented on the video, expressing outrage over the company requiring employees to buy their own uniforms.

“It’s a company uniform, company should pay for it.. Making money from your employees is bad business,” wrote one user.

“If they don’t supply my uniform why am I working there is my question,” wrote another user.

“As a dutch guy... why do you have to pay for them if it is part of the uniform? (be)cause in my opinion the boss should provide them for free,” wrote one user, to which @kenzjee replied, saying: “They have to sell tights thru a third party company because tights are considered ‘under garments’ so they can’t provide them for us.”

The restaurant chain, infamous for tight-fitting and skimpy uniforms required for female employees known as “Hooters Girls”, faced backlash last year for rolling out its new uniforms .

Employees condemned the uniform and dubbed it “underwear”.

NICKNAME TOO LONG
1d ago

Wow, what is it with everyone crying about uniforms. I wish all I had to buy were tights. I have to buy steel toe work boots at $240-$300 2 times a year, work clothes several times over the year, welding gloves, welding jacket, etc. Oh and prescription safety glasses. I guess what I'm saying is everyone has to spend money on work attire whether it's a suit or tights or other uniforms. These youngsters gave no clear what they are in store for as they progress through life.

Brandi
1d ago

so? i have to buy my own scrubs. good god, is everything supposed to be at someone else's expense? what is it with this generation thinking everything needs to be given to them?

Courtney Campbell
1d ago

Omg, lol. I was there for 10 years, and there’s definitely nothing to cry about. $5 tights every other week if you take care of them, plus you have a way to earn them in most cases. You don’t have to buy them there, you can buy in bulk at $0.25 each online and good to go.

