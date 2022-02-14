ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ASK IRA: Is anything more harrowing than Heat with a late large lead?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Q: Hi, Ira. Wow, this team has given me enough heart attacks for the season. Saturday was one of those games where the Heat should have torched the Nets. Instead they fight to keep the little lead they had left after losing a big one. I was literally screaming at the television for Erik Spoelstra to call a time out and have Udonis Haslem throw another chair. With the limited roster the Nets played, shouldn’t this game be a wake-up call for the Heat to start getting serious about a very realistic conference finals matchup with a potential healthy Nets team? — Luis, Fort Pierce.

A: Well, you certainly zigged and then zagged with that one. To your first question, there might not be anything more dangerous in the NBA then a large lead going into the fourth quarter. On one hand, a coach doesn’t want to risk injury to a starter in such a lopsided game. But, on the other hand, resting starters gets tricky when it often is hard to get them reactivated. With the 3-pointer becoming the NBA shot of choice, it has become far more common to see opponents quickly cut into large leads. Heck, only hours earlier, the Knicks were blowing a 23-point lead in a loss in Portland. So there also is something to be said for survival. Now, if you don’t learn from such teachable moments, that is another story. To the second part of your question, yes, anyone would be concerned about facing a Nets team when Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are added to the mix fielded Saturday. Unlike some, I believe facing the Nets in the first round very much could be a nightmare scenario, of a team with talent far superior to its seed.

Q: Can any other team fumble and bumble a big lead like the Heat? Well, no matter, a win is a win and such a ridiculous fourth quarter during a midseason game will be forgotten. — Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: And that’s the difference between this season’s Heat and some other recent renditions, when they were left to lament such games turning into losses. The way the East is shaping up, every victory counts. At the moment, it looks as if even homecourt advantage in the first round could come down to the final week of the regular season.

Q: Can the Heat cut Udonis Haslem right before the playoffs to convert Caleb Martin to a standard contract and sign Haslem on as an assistant coach? — Camden, Coral Springs.

A: First, there would be cap questions there, of having Udonis Haslem on a player salary and then adding a coaching salary in the same cap year. But that’s a moot point, because it’s not happening. More interesting will be what happens when Martin is converted from his two-way deal and a Heat two-way spot is opened. One option could be bringing back Marcus Garrett, to keep him in the organization for the offseason. But with Javonte Smart tearing it up with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, second in the G League in scoring in February and .435 on threes this month, he could stand as another option. Smart previously was on a Bucks two-way deal this season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BBC

NBA: DeMar DeRozan scores 40 points and beats Michael Jordan scoring record

DeMar DeRozan beat a Michael Jordan scoring record for the Chicago Bulls, scoring at least 35 points for the sixth game in a row. The 32-year-old hit 40 points as the Bulls defeated the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 in Chicago to go past the mark set by Jordan in the 1996-97 campaign.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton On Why Scottie Pippen Has Issues With Michael Jordan: "If Scottie Wasn't There, The Chicago Bulls Wouldn't Have Won A Lot Of Games... That's Why He Was A Little Salty About The Last Dance."

One would think that winning 6 NBA titles together is something that would likely form a great bond between the two best players on a team that successful. It doesn't always work out like that though and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are an excellent example of when those relationships go wrong. Pippen has taken quite a few shots at both Jordan and the Bulls since the airing of the 'The Last Dance' documentary.
NBA
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Power ranking the hottest teams in the NBA right now

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. NBA All-Star Weekend is just days away and will provide a welcome break for some teams looking to get healthy or integrate new pieces. For others, it may be an unwelcome interruption to a season-changing hot streak.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three Things to Know: DeRozan makes history, looks like MVP on 40-point night

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) DeRozan makes history, looks like MVP on...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Javonte Smart
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Comparison In Their First 13 Seasons

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player ever, winning 6 NBA titles over his career with the Chicago Bulls. The legendary shooting guard also won a whopping 10 scoring titles and 6 Finals MVPs, placing him in a company of his own as a superstar who dominated the league for over a decade. But since Jordan’s retirement, we have seen the rise of a dominant superstar in LeBron James.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen will join Darius Garland in NBA All-Star Game 2022 after all, replacing the injured James Harden

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jarrett Allen got his wish. He is officially an NBA All-Star. Allen, who had been bypassed three times, has been named an injury replacement for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The 23-year-old budding center, who spoke last month about monitoring the voting returns and expressed a clear interest in being selected, will join teammate Darius Garland in the midseason classic. Both will play for Team LeBron, captained by former Cavalier LeBron James.
NBA
Click10.com

Heat convert Caleb Martin’s contract from two-way to standard NBA contract

MIAMI – Caleb Martin has started to prove himself to the Miami Heat. On Tuesday, he was rewarded. The Heat converted Martin’s two-way contract into a standard NBA deal. Martin has appeared in 44 games this season with 10 starts. He’s averaging 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ties Wilt Chamberlain's NBA Scoring Record

DeRozan ties Chamberlain's NBA scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s hard to know where to start with yet another jaw-dropping performance from DeMar DeRozan. But placing yourself in NBA history can’t be wrong. By posting his sixth straight game with 35 points on 50 percent...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is it as simple as aggression for Heat’s Bam Adebayo?

Q: From now on that’s the aggression we want from Bam Adebayo. When it comes to Bam, I don’t care what the “efficiency” is, just the mindset. — Swann, A: Except, it’s not always that simple. For every opportunity to blow past a Blake Griffin, out-quick a Jonas Valanciunas, school a Thomas Bryant or leave a Mason Plumlee in his wake, there are some opposing centers, particularly lengthier big ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: The wreck is resurrected — the Panthers sit with best in NHL

Explain it? Andrew Brunette gave a small nod and earnest voice to the question of how the Florida Panthers got here — meaning, first place in the Eastern Conference, on the short list of the Stanley Cup contenders and such an all-around good story the franchise that’s never been on anyone’s marquee kicks off TNT’s new broadcast package Wednesday night. “We play fast,” the Florida Panthers ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy