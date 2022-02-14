ASK IRA: Is anything more harrowing than Heat with a late large lead?

Q: Hi, Ira. Wow, this team has given me enough heart attacks for the season. Saturday was one of those games where the Heat should have torched the Nets. Instead they fight to keep the little lead they had left after losing a big one. I was literally screaming at the television for Erik Spoelstra to call a time out and have Udonis Haslem throw another chair. With the limited roster the Nets played, shouldn’t this game be a wake-up call for the Heat to start getting serious about a very realistic conference finals matchup with a potential healthy Nets team? — Luis, Fort Pierce.

A: Well, you certainly zigged and then zagged with that one. To your first question, there might not be anything more dangerous in the NBA then a large lead going into the fourth quarter. On one hand, a coach doesn’t want to risk injury to a starter in such a lopsided game. But, on the other hand, resting starters gets tricky when it often is hard to get them reactivated. With the 3-pointer becoming the NBA shot of choice, it has become far more common to see opponents quickly cut into large leads. Heck, only hours earlier, the Knicks were blowing a 23-point lead in a loss in Portland. So there also is something to be said for survival. Now, if you don’t learn from such teachable moments, that is another story. To the second part of your question, yes, anyone would be concerned about facing a Nets team when Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are added to the mix fielded Saturday. Unlike some, I believe facing the Nets in the first round very much could be a nightmare scenario, of a team with talent far superior to its seed.

Q: Can any other team fumble and bumble a big lead like the Heat? Well, no matter, a win is a win and such a ridiculous fourth quarter during a midseason game will be forgotten. — Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: And that’s the difference between this season’s Heat and some other recent renditions, when they were left to lament such games turning into losses. The way the East is shaping up, every victory counts. At the moment, it looks as if even homecourt advantage in the first round could come down to the final week of the regular season.

Q: Can the Heat cut Udonis Haslem right before the playoffs to convert Caleb Martin to a standard contract and sign Haslem on as an assistant coach? — Camden, Coral Springs.

A: First, there would be cap questions there, of having Udonis Haslem on a player salary and then adding a coaching salary in the same cap year. But that’s a moot point, because it’s not happening. More interesting will be what happens when Martin is converted from his two-way deal and a Heat two-way spot is opened. One option could be bringing back Marcus Garrett, to keep him in the organization for the offseason. But with Javonte Smart tearing it up with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, second in the G League in scoring in February and .435 on threes this month, he could stand as another option. Smart previously was on a Bucks two-way deal this season.