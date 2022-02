NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was dropped off at a Bronx hospital with unusual injection marks. It was at Jacobi Medical Center‘s emergency room, where police say 53-year-old Maxine Messam was taken overnight Tuesday unconscious and unresponsive. Police sources told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis the Connecticut woman had evidence of multiple injections in both buttocks. It’s not clear what substance, if any, was injected into her body. She was taken to the ER by two other women who sources say claimed they found her and said she was in need of medical assistance. When police arrived...

BRONX, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO