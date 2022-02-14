ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James, Larry David And QR Codes: The Star-Studded Crypto Super Bowl Commercials

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 2 days ago

The final game of this year’s National Football League season featured the Cincinnati Bengals playing against Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams won 23-20 but it wasn't just they who shone on Sunday night. Cryptocurrency advertisements in the Super Bowl LVI turned out to be a star-studded affair, drawing a high amount of attention.

Here are some top ones.

LeBron James In Crypto.com Ad: Professional basketball player LeBron James appeared for Crypto.com. The advertisement, set in 2003, has James talking to his younger self in the latter’s bedroom.

The advertisement plays on Crypto.Com’s “Fortune Favors The Brave” theme. Similarly themed advertisements featured Matt Damon last year.

“I can’t tell you everything,” the older James says in the advertisement, adding, “but if you want to make history, you’ve got to call your own shots.”

Larry David For FTX: Comedian Larry David featured in a hilarious compilation that has him hating all major innovations throughout history — including cryptocurrency.

David plays a serial "pooh-pooher," who says no to the wheel, forks, moon landings and, of course, cryptocurrency.

FTX said on Twitter Sunday that the next big thing is here, even if Larry can’t see it. Using Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) symbol in “big” for emphasis, the cryptocurrency trading platform also threw in a giveaway of 7.54 BTC or approx $41,907.40 to celebrate it.

A QR Code For Coinbase: No celebrities were hurt during the filming of the commercial for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). Instead, they featured a moving QR code set on a black background coupled with what can only be described as peppy video-game music from the eighties.

The advertisement generated plenty of buzz because it led to an outage of Coinbase’s app.

Coinbase is also holding sweepstakes, extended to its existing users, until 11.59 p.m. PST on Feb. 27. It is giving away three prizes of $1 million each in BTC; also on offer is a $15 giveaway for new signups.

The three cryptocurrency exchanges have shot to prominence, especially since last year, with the latest rally in assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)

HoBlocky Glasses And A ‘Freelancer’: Budweiser Light Next gave a subtle mention to cryptocurrencies by including blocky spectacles as a reference to its Noun DAOs nong fungible token collection.

TurboTax features a supposed freelancer and a future tax filler asking the question "What if … I have no idea how to freelance but … I invest in crypto from my hometown of Gravity, Iowa."

Photo: Courtesy of Keith Allison via Wikimedia

Boxing Scene

Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Logan Paul's Claim of Money Being Owed

Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather sat down for a rare and exclusive sit-down interview on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the Hall of Fame fighter went deep on topics such as wealth, family and more with co-hosts and former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.
NFL
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL
