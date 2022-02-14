ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Competing for ‘another’ country is nothing new

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — U.S.-born athletes have taken centerstage at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — for the host country, that is, generating scrutiny...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
NBC New York

The IOC's Decision to Let Kamila Valieva Compete, Explained

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12...
Reuters

Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday. The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb. 10 in...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Olympics Live: Ukraine skier tests positive for doping

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The International Testing Agency says cross-country skier Valnetyna Kaminska has tested positive for doping with a steroid and a banned stimulant. Valentyna Kaminska already competed in all her three events at the Beijing Olympics and did not...
Reason.com

Olympic Athletes Can Take Drugs so Long as They Also Get an Unfair Advantage

Amid the ongoing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the International Testing Agency revealed that 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the agency defines as a "hormone and metabolic modulator." Valieva was suspended from further competition. The incident follows a long line...
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
AFP

Fresh twist in Valieva doping scandal after three substances claim

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal. The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists. Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation. Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.
The Guardian

Ukraine crisis: US is prepared for Russian ‘aggression’, warns Blinken

The US government used its first trip to Fiji by a secretary of state in almost 40 years to warn Russia to back off Ukraine. Antony Blinken told reporters in Fiji he would speak to his Russian counterpart, the foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, to advise that the US was prepared for either diplomacy or “aggression” and warned of economic sanctions in the event of an invasion.
The Associated Press

Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict. Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since...
AFP

Slovakia stun USA in Olympic hockey after last-minute goal

Slovakia stunned the United States with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shootout to eliminate the Americans in the Beijing Olympic ice hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday. The United States were 44 seconds from sending Slovakia home when captain Marek Hrivik scored to tie the game and send it into overtime. Slovakia scored the only goal in the final penalty shootout. USA captain Andy Miele had one last shot but his effort was smothered by Slovak netminder Patrik Rybar.
abc17news.com

Why Eileen Gu is luxury fashion’s dream model

Oscar Holland, CNN | Teele Rebane, CNN and Lizzy Yee, CNN. For followers of freestyle skiing and fashion alike, the buzz surrounding Winter Olympian Eileen Gu at this year’s Games has come as little surprise. The 18-year-old’s gold medal performance in the big air competition thrust her into the...
