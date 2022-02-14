Super Bowl thriller: Tenacious Rams triumph over Bengals

Happy Valentine's Day, Daily Briefing readers! In a Hollywood ending, the Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl champions, beating the Cincinnati Bengals to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their own stadium. The Russia-Ukraine crisis appears to show no signs of abating. And, do you know the real history behind the most romantic day of the year? It isn't pretty – scroll down to find out why.

It's Jane , with Monday's news.

🏈 Super Bowl 56: The Rams drove to a last-minute touchdown for a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals .

The Los Angeles Rams 2021' season received its Hollywood ending Sunday night. USA TODAY

🏈 Super Sunday takeaways: Cooper Kupp came through in the clutch, Rams put pressure on Joe Burrow in Super Bowl 56 .

📸 Best photos from the big game: Rams, Bengals battle for the Lombardi Trophy .

🏅 Beijing Olympics: One day after U.S. speedskater Erin Jackson made history, newly-minted American Kaillie Humphries followed suit in the bobsled. Tap here for live updates from the Games .

🌉 "The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open": The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week .

🎥 Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from "Animal House" to "Ghostbusters," has died. He was 75 .

Ivan Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. USA TODAY

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , USA TODAY Sports’ Gabe Lacques looks back at last night’s Super Bowl commercials . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's what's happening today:

Diplomacy continues as US warns Americans to leave Ukraine

Tensions are on the rise Monday after President Joe Biden's top national security aide warned again Sunday that the Russian military has the capacity to invade Ukraine "this week.” Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke Sunday about the potential of a Russian invasion of the eastern European country. Biden reiterated during the 50-minute call that the U.S. would “respond swiftly and decisively” should Russian President Vladimir Putin send Russian forces into Ukraine, a White House statement said. Biden’s security aide warned that Russia could invade under the pretext of a "false flag" operation portraying Ukrainians as the aggressors. The Biden administration has bolstered the U.S. military presence in Europe as reassurance to allies, and has warned Americans in Ukraine to leave the country due to the threat of an invasion. Here's the latest on the crisis.

Super Bowl commercials: Which was the best?

Since you’re going to spend half of Monday re-watching commercials from the Super Bowl, let us tell you where to start: Check out our Ad Meter results to find out which commercials really delivered, and then join our live discussion about all of the ads at noon ET . Host Ralphie Aversa breaks the commercials down on our YouTube channel with special guests Serena Williams and Eli Manning. Ad Meter has tracked more than 1,700 Super Bowl commercials since its creation in 1989, allowing consumers to rate their favorite ads on a scale of 1 to 10.

🏈 With dominant Super Bowl performance, Aaron Donald cements his place as all-time NFL great | Opinion .

🚩 What is a false flag ? The United States says Russia may use the tactic to justify invading Ukraine .

🏅 Money for medals: How much are athletes paid for winning medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics ?

🌍 "African Americans are not as far removed from the continent": Feeling seen, understood in Ghana .

💊 What a slap in the face the Kamila Valieva decision is for athletes who don't cheat | Opinion .

Four years after Parkland, gunfire on school grounds is spiking

On Valentine's Day in 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others. Four years after the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, the number of shootings on school grounds is reaching troubling new peaks , according to data from two groups that track the shootings. There were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. That figure is nearly four times the average for that period since the group began tracking gunfire on school grounds in 2013.

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Beijing Olympics, despite positive drug test

Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics, despite a positive drug test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday in favor of Valieva and the country's anti-doping agency, dismissing the provisional suspension that Valieva would have otherwise faced after she tested positive for a banned heart medication called trimetazidine. The ruling means that the 15-year-old will be able to compete in the women's individual competition, which starts Tuesday. She is favored to win gold in the event. The decision also sparked immediate backlash , including from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, whose CEO Sarah Hirshland said it was "disappointed by the message this decision sends."

Kamila Valieva of Russia skates in the women's short program during the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

🏅 IOC will not hold a medal ceremony for the team figure skating event after the Kamila Valieva ruling .

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

⛸ Speedskater Erin Jackson becomes first Black woman to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Winter Games .

🔠 Does it cost me to play Wordle? What to know about the game after its purchase by The New York Times .

🍿 "Worst Person in the World" is every A-lister's new favorite movie. It will soon be yours, too .

🤔 What was that? Coinbase's QR code Super Bowl commercial confuses viewers .

Valentine's Day is about romance, but the history behind it? Maybe not so much.

While Valentine's Day might be associated with romance , the real story behind its namesake is one of heartbreak. There are multiple St. Valentines in history, and the historical origins of the figure are shaky. The most likely historical figure of St. Valentine is Valentine de Terni, according to an article in the academic journal Repertorio de Medicina y Cirugía. A Roman saint from the third century, Valentine de Terni was jailed for marrying couples against the wishes of Emperor Claudius II, who banned marriage for military personnel. His jailer, a man named Asterius, taunted Valentine de Terni about his supposed powers as a Catholic priest, saying he should make his blind daughter Julia be able to see again. By reciting a prayer, St. Valentine restored Julia's sight and an awestruck Asterius converted to Christianity and released religious prisoners from jail. The emperor decided to behead St. Valentine and Asterius on Feb. 14, 271 A.D. Valentine de Terni reportedly wrote a letter to Julia signed "from your Valentine," giving rise to the celebration of his martyrdom.

📸 Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop, Dr. Dre deliver epic Super Bowl 56 halftime show 📸

Mary J. Blige (C) performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP via Getty Images

It wasn't a clash of the hip-hop titans, but a formidable alliance storming the Super Bowl 56 halftime stage . From Mary J. Blige's confirmation as one of music's undisputed queens ("Family Affair") to Eminem' s loquacious rumblings ("Lose Yourself"), rap arrived at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in potent fashion Sunday night.

The rest of this all-star cast – California natives Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre – rolled through liquid rhymes ("California Love," "Still D.R.E," complete with controversial "still not lovin' the police" lyric) with cool precision.

Scroll through the gallery to see epic moments from the show.

🐶 Not into the Super Bowl? Check out the cutest dogs at the 2022 Puppy Bowl !

