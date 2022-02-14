Do farmers and ranchers want to be thanked?

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. 30 days! That’s how long it will be before we start another planting season here in southeast Arkansas. Seems like it was just yesterday that we were harvesting. I’m getting tired of talking about high fertilizer prices and input shortages, so I’m happy it’s finally time to talk some planting. We continue to push our planting window up each year on soybeans. Last year we started planting on March 16, and this year we’re hoping to get started on the last day of February. Of course, that will all depend on the weather forecast, but we have our plan in place if we get the opportunity.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO