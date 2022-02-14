ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Oxford

By Peter Curi, Autumn Bracey, Phil Pinarski, Associated Press
CBS 42
 2 days ago

OXFORD, Ala. ( WIAT /AP) — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead early Monday morning.

According to OPD, officers were involved in a pursuit that started after a man stole a vehicle just after midnight Monday morning. The carjacking took place at a Waffle House parking lot across the street from where a marked police car was stationed.

The pursuit began and ventured onto I-20 where the suspect fired shots at the officers pursuing him. Officers eventually returned fire, striking and killing the suspect along Highway 21 and Airport Road.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Alexander Kade Lanier by OPD Chief Bill Patridge at a press conference Monday afternoon. Patridge says Lanier is a South Carolina resident with a lengthy rap sheet.

“This individual’s got a 48-page rap sheet. You name it. He’s done it,” Patridge said. “This individual shouldn’t be walking our streets. He should be in jail. And we shouldn’t be standing here today.”

No officers were injured in the incident and those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Public Safety

