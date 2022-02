State-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India, with its distinctive blue and yellow logo, is ubiquitous across the country of 1.4 billion people. LIC controls nearly two-thirds of the Indian market, with about 282 million policies and more than 1.3 million agents, 100,000 employees, 2,000 branches and 1,500 satellite offices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is racing to sell 5% of LIC in what’s set to be India’s biggest-ever initial public offering and the fourth-biggest IPO of any insurer globally. Its sheer scale presents a unique challenge for the nation’s underdeveloped capital markets, and a big test of Modi’s plan to make the economy more efficient.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO