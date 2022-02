Over the last month, Wordle has taken over the world, allowing players to stretch their creative muscles on PC and mobile devices. Following the game's purchase by The New York Times, it seems unlikely that an official version of Wordle will by playable on any other device, but a "clone" of the game is now available on Game Boy and the Analogue Pocket! This version of Wordle was created by YouTuber StackSmashing, and the ROM is available for free on GitHub. The game has the same basic premise as the mobile version, but players can play an unlimited number of words per day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO