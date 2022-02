PHILADELPHIA, PA–The Philadelphia 76ers were blown out at home to the hands of the Boston Celtics 135-87 on a night where there were no positives for the Sixers. The Celtics shot a ridiculous 25-for-45 from deep, they got 29 points from Jaylen Brown and another 28 points from Jayson Tatum and the Sixers made a combined eight triples. Even Joel Embiid only scored 19 points as his streak of 23 straight games with at least 25 points came to an end.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO