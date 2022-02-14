Redington Partners with Check Point Software Technologies to bring cybersecurity solutions to SMBs in India

– The solutions combine banking and insurance application templates with intelligent services from AWS. Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in enterprise application development, has announced an expanded go-to-market relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This builds on the existing relationship between AWS and Mendix, as well as the recently announced collaboration between Siemens Digital Industries Software and AWS around digital transformation. To simplify the procurement and provisioning process for customers, three Mendix offerings will be available today in the AWS Marketplace: the Mendix low-code platform, Intelligent Automation for Banking, and Intelligent Automation for Insurance. Vertical solutions for other industries will follow.

