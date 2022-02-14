ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G – Full Specs

By Sean Farlow
gazettereview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new OPPO smartphone in the market. The company recently updated its page and lineup with the Reno7 Pro 5G. The device is official and its specs are confirmed. Here we have them:. Size and Weight. Height. 158.2 mm. Width. 73.2 mm. Thickness. 7.45 mm. Weight. About...

gazettereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

New rumor suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra camera could be a gamechanger

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo who mostly makes videos on Samsung products and often posts hands-on videos of unreleased phones, has now added credence to rumors that say the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a SuperClear Lens.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra plus Tab S8 Ultra announced at Samsung's first Unpacked 2022

It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company debuted its new Galaxy S22 phone line, with updates over previous models almost entirely focused on content creation: better photography, video and social capture and sharing. The line's comprised of the S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter replaces the Note, complete with a garaged S-Pen.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#5g#Macro Lens#Bluetooth Low Energy#Smart Phone#Usb#Otg#Fhd#Ntsc 100#Pixel Density 402ppi#Hdr#Af#Ff Front Front#Chinese#Eu#Sticker Chips
notebookcheck.net

Huawei releases the P50 Pro and Pocket for pre-order worldwide

Huawei has now added pre-order buttons for the P50 Pro and Pocket to many of its web-stores worldwide. The OEM is also bundling the 2 new devices with some freebies, although their availability and choice might vary by country. The two are based on the same Snapdragon 888 flagship-grade SoC,...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders reveal potential pricing

Samsung looks all set to unveil its next generation of flagship Android tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The devices are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup next week. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pricing has also appeared online, thanks to a European seller.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 camera hardware details revealed

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 series looks to be impressive. The company is marketing the phones for the camera capabilities, and information on the hardware driving that performance has now surfaced, with a few surprises thrown in as well. Starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the range-topping model uses the same...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
gsmarena.com

What to expect: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

As the Galaxy S22 family is one of the most hotly-anticipated launches of 2022, it has been the subject of attention for many prying eyes – after so, so many leaks, there are only a few secrets left. The official launch is a few days away, but we already have a pretty clear picture of what to expect. In case you tuned out all the leaks, here is a summary.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro: Specs Comparison

A lot of people probably did not expect it, but Huawei came back to the European market with two new flagships: the Huawei P50 Pro and the foldable P50 Pocket. The prohibition to use Google Mobile Services and 5G components did not prevent Huawei from launching another generation of flagships in the Old Continent; the Huawei P50 Pro is the most advanced one in terms of specifications and it has nothing to envy to the most expensive flagships out there, if we exclude the 5G connectivity. That is the reason why we decided to compare it to the most powerful Chinese flagship released in 2022 until now: the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here you will find the main differences between these handsets as well as their pros and cons.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung announces Galaxy S22 release date, price, and specs

It’s that time of the year when Samsung unveils its next-generation Galaxy S series flagship phones. As expected, the first major Unpacked press conference of 2022 has brought us three flagship Galaxy S22 phones and three flagship Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. But the Galaxy S22 series is unlike any other Galaxy S iterations so far. That’s because Samsung has folded the Galaxy Note design into the Galaxy S series this year. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new Note, featuring a design that’s totally different from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Watch the Oppo Reno7 series global launch live

The Oppo Reno7 series unveiled in China last November will begin its global rollout today, starting with India. The event will start at 12PM local time (6:30AM UTC), and you can follow it live with us by tuning to the stream below. The Reno7 series consists of the Reno7, Reno7...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO Find X5 renders and specs leaked: Snapdragon 888, pricing & more

Last week, a render leak revealed many details about the upcoming OPPO flagship dubbed the Find X5 Pro. And now, the renders and specs of the vanilla Find X5 have also surfaced giving us a detailed look at its design and features. Stylistically, Find X5 is almost the same as...
NFL
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specs Comparison

The most advanced smartphones in the market are very expensive and their prices are even higher than €1000/$1000, but just a few people really need them. All the rest of the people can get perfect high-end phones for their needs while spending a much lower amount of money. One of these phones is definitely the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a flagship killer launched in January and a great alternative to the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched the month after. But other brands have a lot of other flagship killers worth considering before opting for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: one of the most valid ones released in the last period is definitely the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, that is the reason why we decided to make a comparison between these two amazing high-end phones sold at great prices.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno7 5G Review: Good Looks Alone Don’t Make a Worthy Upgrade

OPPO’s Reno lineup has become sort of a bridge between mid-rangers and flagships, offering great specs and premium designs at prices that don’t exactly undercut the competition. And as its latest iteration commences its global journey starting with India on February 4th, we put its more affordable model – OPPO Reno7 5G – to the test to see if its Rs 28,999 price tag is truly worth the surcharge.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon chipset

A few days back, Oppo took wraps off the Reno7 series in the Indian market. The company launched the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro phones in the market. Now, another phone from the series dubbed Oppo Reno7 Z 5G has appeared on the Geekbench portal hinting at a sooner launch. We...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo T1 5G specs leak

Vivo has already revealed that it's launching the new T1 5G smartphone in India on February 9, and today a full spec sheet of the device has been leaked by a usually reliable tipster. Unlike what you might expect, the vivo T1 5G is not the same as the vivo...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy