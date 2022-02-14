OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G – Full Specs

A lot of people probably did not expect it, but Huawei came back to the European market with two new flagships: the Huawei P50 Pro and the foldable P50 Pocket. The prohibition to use Google Mobile Services and 5G components did not prevent Huawei from launching another generation of flagships in the Old Continent; the Huawei P50 Pro is the most advanced one in terms of specifications and it has nothing to envy to the most expensive flagships out there, if we exclude the 5G connectivity. That is the reason why we decided to compare it to the most powerful Chinese flagship released in 2022 until now: the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here you will find the main differences between these handsets as well as their pros and cons.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO