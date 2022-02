It’s hard to believe that Phil Citta has been gone for nearly 18 years but my memories of him are as clear as ever. Every time I walk into The Office Restaurant and Lounge in Toms River I expect to find Phil behind the host station wearing a Tommy Bahama shirt with reading glasses dangling around his neck. Unfortunately even he could not beat pancreatic cancer but despite his absence and changes over the years I will always think of The Office as “Phil’s Place” and I’m certainly not alone.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO