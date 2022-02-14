ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Audi’s drift mode tested: controlled mayhem

CAR Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an ear-splitting howl of tortured tyres and smoke filling the air. The new Audi RS3 pivots sideways like a trolley that’s spotted a gap in a Christmas shopping queue and then, aided by a careful bit of steering-wheel juggling, the car is suspended in a huge circular...

www.carmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2022 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Teased With Fancy Visual Upgrades

Skoda unveiled the fourth-generation Fabia back in May 2021 and now it's getting ready to complete the supermini's lineup by teasing the flagship trim level. Having ruled out an RS version, the Monte Carlo teased here for the first time will serve as a range topper once it will go on sale later this year in Europe. Much like the Czech brand's other models available in this specification, it's essentially going to be a cosmetic package.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Audi S3 Is Small, Sporty, Satisfying

Ever-greater numbers of drivers want to ride up high and surround themselves with excess sheetmetal. And yet, as enthusiasts know, lower, smaller automobiles are inherently more responsive and rewarding. A good example of that truism is the latest Audi S3. Audi's smallest and least expensive S model, the S3 skipped the 2021 model year but returns for 2022 boasting more power, sharper looks, and a reworked cabin.
CARS
Motor1.com

Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS Officially Revealed With VW ID.5 GTX Power

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV as it's known by its full name is not a real coupe for obvious reasons, but it's still interesting if you can get past its confusing name. Although we've been promised a high-performance RS variant of the conventionally shaped Enyaq, the sleeker derivative is getting it first. As expected, the all-electric RS is a Czech equivalent of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1989 Mazda MX-6, an Enthusiast’s Four-wheel Steering Choice

Today’s Rare Ride represents the rarest subset of a vehicle that was for most, an afterthought. A sporty coupe ignored in its day, the MX-6 was by most accounts a handsome car that was fun to drive. Particularly elusive is the MX-6 behind today’s article. It has a manual transmission, is turbocharged, and has four-wheel steering. Could it be any cooler (Chandler voice)? Let’s find out.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf R#Vehicles#The Torque Splitter#Mvdc#Vw#Ford Focus Rs#The Focus Rs
Jalopnik

Watch Toyota's Autonomous Drift Supra Shred A Track

Remember Pacific Rim? “The Drift. Jaeger tech, based on DARPA jet fighter neural systems. Two pilots, mind-melding through memories with the body of a giant machine.” Apparently someone at the Toyota Research Institute remembers that phrase well, and wanted to one-up the Pan-Pacific Defense Force with a new type of machine: a Supra that can drift all on its own.
CARS
topgear.com

Toyota’s self-drifting Supra has drifted itself around some obstacles

And with that analogy holding about as well as this modified Supra does its tyre rubber, we present Toyota’s latest research into self-driving: a Supra that’ll slide all by itself. It’s but the work of quite a few moments, because we first saw this AutonoDrifter last year. Built...
CARS
CAR Magazine

Mazda CX-5 (2022) review: the forgotten favourite

The growth and sales performance on the Mazda CX-5 is a neat microcosm of the fortunes of the SUV market segment as whole over the past decade or so. When the original was launched in 2013, it accounted for just two per cent of the company's overall production volume – nowadays, that's more like 25 per cent. So, it's important to Mazda's fortunes, and the current version – launched in 2017 and now facelifted – is up against newer, fresher opposition.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
motor1.com

2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport stretches its legs on the dyno

When Lexus premiered the all-new LX a few months ago, it presented a new chapter in the luxury SUV's story. The 2022 LX embraced engine downsizing by ditching the 5.7-litre, naturally-aspirated V8 for a 3.5-litre, twin-turbo V6. Despite that, the boosted six-cylinder puts out more power and torque than before.
CARS
CAR Magazine

Vauxhall Astra (2022) review: upward trajectory

Flying out of the starting blocks is the all-new Astra. Combining Stellantis' EMP2 platform in Peugeot 308 flavour with Vauxhall's striking new style and it would appear to be on a winner. Especially considering its dreary, underperforming predecessor. Before we get into it being any good, it's worth talking about...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2021 Audi RS Q8: Now That’s a Lot of Beef

What vehicle would you guess can reach sixty mph in only 3.4 seconds? Typically, sports cars reaching toward the supercar realm are the only vehicles to achieve this speed. Surprisingly, this is also true of the 2021 Audi RS Q8. How in the world does a hefty luxury SUV move so fast? Just like the beef on a cow, this massive machine is full of muscle, giving it unexpected performance results.
MLB
AutoExpress

Facelifted Audi A6 spotted testing ahead of launch later this year

Our spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Audi A6 tackling the latter stages of its development programme. The tweaked saloon is expected to go on sale later this year, where it’ll offer renewed competition for the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and the Maserati Ghibli. Audi’s...
CARS
CAR Magazine

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo (2022) review: the ultimate Taycan?

► Full range of e-motors and batteries available. The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is best thought of as the final piece of the Taycan puzzle, especially as it, like the four-door, is now available in GTS guise. As you’d expect, both price and performance slot neatly between the 4S and Turbo while the usual GTS styling tweaks are present and correct, too.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi's Cheapest Models Will Be Killed Off To Build More EVs

The smallest and least expensive Audi you can buy in the US right now is the A3. Overseas, however, there are two additional models that are considered "entry-level" for the luxury brand. But not for much longer. Audi has confirmed the A1 and the Q2 will leave the lineup once their current generation is retired. Neither will be directly replaced.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi Puts The Finishing Touches On Electric SUV Range-Topper

It was 2019 when we first saw the Audi e-tron Sportback. At the time, it was the only electric SUV from Ingolstadt, but since then, a plethora of new EVs have come out of Audi's factories, all bearing the e-tron name. That makes things very confusing for those who aren't hardcore Audi fans, but this may soon be addressed. According to our sources, the flagship Q8 e-tron will not necessarily be an all-new vehicle arriving in 2026 as originally reported. Rather, it looks like the facelifted Audi e-tron Sportback (and its conventional, non-coupe sibling) will be rebranded as the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback, and with these new images we have of a development car undergoing cold-weather testing, it seems that this could happen sooner rather than later.
CARS
Carscoops

The Renault Clio V6 Started Life As A Ferrari-Engined Twingo

The Renault Clio V6 is one of the crazier cars to come from a mainstream carmaker. With a 3.0-liter V6 sitting in the space where the back seats normally live and driving the rear wheels which are pushed out like a supercar’s and covered in fat flared arches, it’s nothing like your everyday front-wheel-drive econobox Clio.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE

When Mercedes-Benz debuted the W211 E55 AMG sedan in 2002 with its bellowing V8 engine, it was billed as the quickest production sedan in the world. Two decades later, much has changed. This is the first AMG EQE, essentially an electric version of a modern AMG-badged E-Class, and while it has no V8, it's much quicker than that groundbreaking E55.
CARS
topgear.com

Get a look at Mansory’s 887bhp Bentley Bentayga Speed

Fastest Bentley SUV gets a whole lot faster with the full Mansory treatment. Blindfolds at the ready. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Mansory has been fiddling with the updated W12-engined Bentley Bentayga Speed. It then fiddled...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy