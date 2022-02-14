Audi’s drift mode tested: controlled mayhem

It was 2019 when we first saw the Audi e-tron Sportback. At the time, it was the only electric SUV from Ingolstadt, but since then, a plethora of new EVs have come out of Audi's factories, all bearing the e-tron name. That makes things very confusing for those who aren't hardcore Audi fans, but this may soon be addressed. According to our sources, the flagship Q8 e-tron will not necessarily be an all-new vehicle arriving in 2026 as originally reported. Rather, it looks like the facelifted Audi e-tron Sportback (and its conventional, non-coupe sibling) will be rebranded as the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback, and with these new images we have of a development car undergoing cold-weather testing, it seems that this could happen sooner rather than later.

