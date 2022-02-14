ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49N4tZ_0eDoMVT700

A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai's tourism and economic growth.

Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. He died in December. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs.

“There is a Special Judicial Committee whose role is to adjudicate potential legal disputes related to Mr. Majid’s estate and inheritance issues, not to oversee the company or its business," the company confirmed in a statement to the The Associated Press on Monday.

“As we work through this transition, our businesses are continuing their operations as normal,” the company added.

The company operates VOX Cinemas and 29 malls in the Middle East. That includes Dubai’s iconic Mall of the Emirates, which boasts an indoor ski slope, penguin viewings and other experiences in blasting subzero temperatures year-round. The eye-popping display epitomizes Dubai's over-the-top ambitions and attractions amid scorching hot weather much of the year. The company also became a franchisee of the French hypermarket chain Carrefour. It now runs over 300 Carrefour-branded supermarkets and hypermarkets across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

A previous family feud between Majid Al Futtaim and his cousin, Abdullah, required Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to step in to resolve it in the early 2000s. In announcing his death in December, Sheikh Mohammed described Majid Al Futtaim as one of Dubai's “most important merchants.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan touts investment potential on landmark UAE visit

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan touted his country's investment advantages to business people in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday after a flurry of agreements between the two countries seeking to build economic bridges after years of animosity. Erdogan, visiting for the first time since 2013,...
MIDDLE EAST
WRAL

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco to investment fund

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia has moved four percent of Aramco shares worth $80 billion in the world's biggest oil exporter to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, authorities said on Sunday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, announced the move as part of efforts to recalibrate the oil-dominated economy. The transfer is also the latest sign that Saudi Arabia wants to open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest. The "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF)... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy," the crown prince was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
FOXBusiness

Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80 billion to wealth fund

Saudi Arabia transferred shares worth about $80 billion in oil giant Aramco to its wealth fund as part of efforts to diversify the kingdom's hydrocarbon-dependent economy. The transfer of a 4% stake in state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, will support the Public Investment Fund's plan to grow its assets under management to over $1 trillion by 2025, from about $480 billion currently, the Saudi government said Sunday.
MIDDLE EAST
luxurylaunches.com

From a McDonald’s worker to a crypto billionaire – Meet Chinese crypto king Zhao Changpeng. He hosts lavish parties in his Dubai mansion and was once the richest person in Asia.

Zhao Changpeng used to do odd jobs to support his family. But that was before he became a cryptocurrency king. On January 10, he was worth US$96 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, making him the world’s 14th richest person and the richest in Asia above India’s Mukesh Ambani.
MARKETS
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top 8 Reasons to Invest in Dubai Real Estate

Real estate investments remain the most profitable in terms of the profitability of investments and its security. One of the most popular destinations is foreign real estate. The United Arab Emirates is one of the countries in demand in terms of buying real estate sector. The most famous city among foreigners is Dubai. Let’s find the information whether it is a good idea to buy a property in Downtown Dubai and what is the profitability of the purchase.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emirati#The Financial Times#The The Associated Press#Vox Cinemas#French#Carrefour
The Independent

Turkey's flag flies high as Erdogan's Dubai trip marks reset

Turkey’s red flag illuminated buildings in the United Arab Emirates and flew high in a ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spent a second day in the once adversarial country mending relations and deepening commercial ties. The new page in UAE-Turkey relations points to a wider reset in regional strategies following a decade of strained ties and proxy wars that played out between the two countries. Turkey's support for Islamists during Arab Spring protests roiled Abu Dhabi's leadership, which views the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots as an existential threat to its style of autocratic...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Saudi PIF Held Nearly $56 Billion of U.S.-Listed Stocks in December 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held nearly $56 billion worth of U.S.-listed stocks as of December last year, up from $43.4 billion at the end of September, boosted by the increased value of electric car maker Lucid, it said in a U.S. regulatory filing. The fund's Lucid...
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Expo 2020 Dubai will introduce Emirati companies to available opportunities in Montenegro: Minister of Economic Development of Montenegro

DUBAI, 8th February, 2022 (WAM) -- Jakov Milatovi, Minister of Economic Development of Montenegro, called on Emirati business leaders, investors and companies to invest in Montenegro, especially in the areas of infrastructure, ports, energy, tourism and agriculture. Expo 2020 Dubai will help introduce Emirati companies to available opportunities in Montenegro,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Naftali Bennett: Warm welcome for Israeli leader in Bahrain

It is unlikely that Bahrain's interior ministry band has played the Israeli national anthem much before - but they practiced it to perfection. The song rang out with an honour guard in the courtyard of Al-Qudaibiya Palace - home to the ruling Al-Khalifa monarchy. I watched and then saw smiles swapped in the sunshine between Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

545K+
Followers
135K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy