6,659,968. That’s the number of people who live in the Tarrant-Dallas-Collin-Denton area. We’re one of the nation’s biggest and fast-growing metropolitan zones—and while we have pockets of lakes and trails and green spaces, the Metroplex isn’t really the best place to unplug and appreciate the natural world. But you don’t have to go far to get to the great (really great) outdoors. We’ve compiled a guide to five state parks, all within five hours of North Texas, that provide room for your family to explore under wide-open skies.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO