The two progressive candidates would represent a new left edge of the state's congressional delegation if primary voters from Austin to San Antonio to Laredo back them. On Saturday morning, two days before the start of early primary voting, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the stage at a music venue in Central San Antonio to deliver a message familiar to Texas liberals. “This state is going to change the country. … That’s why I’m here, for the long game. I don’t care how many cycles it takes, it’s going to happen: Texas turning blue is in-ev-it-ab-le,” she said to uproarious applause from the few hundred in attendance.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO