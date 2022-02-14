ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin to race 1st Olympic downhill

By The Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZy2K_0eDoLmYn00

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed that she will, indeed, race a downhill at the Winter Olympics for the first time Tuesday. And she says she is changing how she thinks about what is at stake as she prepares for her fourth event in Beijing .

“It’ll be really nice to race tomorrow. But you don’t really come to the Olympics to feel nice,” Shiffrin said after finishing Monday’s second training session on the course known as The Rock at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center with the 15th-fastest time among the women who didn’t miss a gate. “It’s going to be intense and a little bit of nerves, for sure.”

Helping pups with problems: Bahati and Frey’s Place

One unexpected bit of help, she said, arrived Sunday, when what was supposed to be another training session was called off because of heavy snow.

Shiffrin said it was her only day off in a span of about 2½ weeks.

“It was good to get some rest, some recovery, a little bit of kind of a strength session in and get the muscle priming,” she said.

The two-time gold medalist in Alpine skiing did not finish her opening runs in either of her initial two events, the two-leg giant slalom and slalom, before coming in ninth in the super-G, another race she hadn’t previously entered at an Olympics.

As someone who specialized in the technical disciplines of slalom and giant slalom, the speed events of downhill and super-G are still new and works-in-progress for Shiffrin.

She has 47 World Cup victories in slalom — more than any other person in any race — and 14 in giant slalom, with four in super-G and two in downhill.

And although she said, “There’s always some part of you that’s thinking, ‘Maybe there’s a chance,’” when it comes to getting a top-three result Tuesday, Shiffrin gave some fresh insight into her mindset.

“I’m not focusing on the medal anymore. It’s just trying to do my best execution every day. Anyway, that’s my best shot at a medal. So it’s a little bit of maybe a paradox … that your best chance to have that performance is to stop thinking about the performance and to focus on what you’re doing in that moment,” the 26-year-old Shiffrin said. “So I’m just trying to be present in the moment, especially with the downhill.”

Beyond that, this time spent doing that event figures to help her in Thursday’s Alpine combined, which adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. She took home a silver in combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Bengals’ curse lives on, fans are optimistic for next season

The downhill champion four years ago, Italy’s Sofia Goggia, was fourth-fastest Monday behind leader Joana Haehlen of Switzerland and figures she will be able to contend for a top finish despite badly injuring her left knee and leg in a crash during a super-G three weeks ago.

“I didn’t think about the leg at all,” Goggia said, “and I think that was evident.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
westerniowatoday.com

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin misses medal in fourth Beijing event

(BEIJING) — U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday came up empty handed in her fourth competition, placing 18th in the downhill skiing event, after wiping out in her first two races and finishing ninth in the super-G event. Shiffrin was expected to be a downhill contender, although the event...
SPORTS
WPTV

Layden: Tracing the opposing paths of Alpine greats Mikaela Shiffrin, Sofia Goggia

Think back to late December. U.S. Alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, 26, had trained her body back into racing condition, following a back injury that had shut her down early in the season, and she had finished first and then second in consecutive giant slalom races in Courchevel, France. She seemed to be rediscovering the form that had given her 73 World Cup victories, five World Championships and three Olympic medals, and just in time, with the Beijing Olympics looming, and as many as five individual events in play. Then on Dec. 27, Shiffrin tested positive for COVID. Full stop.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Winter Olympics#Downhill#Ap
Boston 25 News WFXT

WHAT TO WATCH: US-Canada showdown, Shiffrin in combined

BEIJING — (AP) — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for. For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada will play for the gold medal in women's hockey. The matchup that has felt like almost a foregone conclusion throughout the Beijing Olympics will take place at 11:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday night, with NBC providing live coverage.
HOCKEY
Fox News

Mikaela Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of Olympic combined race

Mikaela Shiffrin geared up for the Olympic Alpine combined by setting the fastest time in a downhill training session on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games, skiing out in the giant slalom and the slalom — the two events she has gold medals in — and finishing ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
WDTN

Raising a champion: Joe Burrow’s mom speaks ahead of Super Bowl

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Not only are the Bengals headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in three decades, they’re headed there with an Ohio native at the helm: Quarterback Joe Burrow. 2 News Today anchor Lauren Wood had the chance to sit down with Burrow’s...
NFL
WDTN

WDTN

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy