Eastern Standard Preview for Feb. 14, 2022

By WEKU
 2 days ago
On this week’s edition of Eastern Standard: A UK doctoral researcher develops a material that extracts from the environment dangerous PFAS compounds used to waterproof, stain proof and make non-stick all kinds of consumer items. Turns out these compounds also weaken vaccines. | A look at water quality issues in central and eastern Kentucky | The controversial book-ban in McMinn County, Tennessee | LexPhil auditions Julia Tai, a candidate to become its next music director and conductor.

Not too much separates the top teams in the SEC standings, and Tuesday night’s Tennessee vs Kentucky could provide a little clarity to the pecking order. At the time of posting, the Volunteers have opened as a 1.5-point home favorite over the visiting Wildcats, with the total sitting at 140 points.
MTSU’s efforts to recruit students for 2022 and beyond continues this week with the first of two True Blue Preview events and the wrap-up of the MTSU Promise Tour. The university’s Office of Admissions recruiters and staff host prospective students and family members for the True Blue Preview starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Student Union.
A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
Nasty is all over Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Why is everyone so NASTY? OR UGLY?. Yes, I met the nastiest/ugliest woman in Tuscaloosa. I DO know her name, BUT I probably shouldn't print it. I want to tell you badly, but I can tell you she’s an assistant manager on the late...
FRANKFORT (Feb. 8, 2022) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) will partner with the Kentucky Center for Ag and Rural Development (KCARD), the University of Kentucky MarketReady Program and the Kentucky Horticulture Council (KHC) to bring together Kentucky agriculture producers and buyers in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, on Friday, Feb. 25 for a day of networking and market channel education. The event kicks off the Eastern Kentucky FarmerConference.
CHICAGO (Reuters) - A commercial chicken flock in Kentucky with 240,000 birds tested positive for a highly lethal form of avian flu, officials said on Monday, widening an outbreak that threatens the U.S. poultry industry. Infections in the chickens being raised for meat will likely trigger more restrictions on U.S....
An attending veterinarian has confirmed a horse in Palm Beach County, Florida, with equine influenza (EI). Fifteen other horses at the private facility where the index case resides were potentially exposed. A voluntary quarantine was enacted. About Equine Influenza. Equine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory disease that infects horses,...
The Accidentals released the music video Friday, Feb. 4, for their beautiful new song “Eastern Standard Time.” The visuals feature local hobby videographer Elijah Allen’s awe-inspiring footage of himself ice skating across frozen Lake Leelanau in January. Click here to watch the video. The Accidentals, who have...
WEKU

Kentucky coronavirus positivity rate falls below 20%

Monday afternoon Kentucky reported 1,907 new coronavirus cases and 32 new deaths. 1,750 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID as of Monday afternoon. 322 of those were in the ICU and 162 were on a ventilator. The positivity rate is at 17.93%. Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

Ky. Republicans advance another bill banning trans girls from girls sports

A second bill seeking to ban transgender girls from participating in girls sports has advanced in the Kentucky Legislature. House Bill 23 would require all players on Kentucky middle school, high school and college girls sports teams to be listed as female on their birth certificates. It would allow students to sue schools that permit trans girls to play on girls sports teams, and be compensated at least $5,000 per violation for “psychological, emotional and physical harm.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

Louisville doctors warn of long-haul COVID increase on the heels of omicron

Louisville health officials say primary care physicians should be on the lookout for increased symptoms of COVID-19 long-haul syndrome. The syndrome can include headaches, weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath and complications with other underlying health conditions like diabetes. Jefferson County health officials said during a weekly briefing Tuesday that at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEKU

Eastern Standard Preview for February 10, 2022

On this week’s edition of Eastern Standard: Just-retired WKYT anchor Sam Dick on his years as a television journalist in Lexington and why he went public about his bout with cancer | Linguist Jennifer Cramer on dialect discrimination and “Appalachian Englishes” - that’s right. Plural, y’all. | A life-altering opportunity lands in Clay County: Thompson scholarships | Writer, poet Marianne Worthington in conversation with Tom Eblen about “The Girl Singer,” her lyrical poems celebrating the women who performed country and folk music.
LEXINGTON, KY
New York Post

Highly lethal bird flu reported at Kentucky chicken farm

A commercial chicken flock in Kentucky tested positive for a highly lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday, widening an outbreak that threatens the US poultry industry. Infections in the chickens being raised for meat are set to trigger more restrictions on US poultry exports, after buyers like...
KENTUCKY STATE
