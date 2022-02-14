Eastern Standard Preview for Feb. 14, 2022
On this week’s edition of Eastern Standard: A UK doctoral researcher develops a material that extracts from the environment dangerous PFAS compounds used to waterproof, stain proof and make non-stick all kinds of consumer items. Turns out these compounds also weaken vaccines. | A look at water quality issues in central and eastern Kentucky | The controversial book-ban in McMinn County, Tennessee | LexPhil auditions Julia Tai, a candidate to become its next music director and conductor.
