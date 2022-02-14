Through the Years: General MacArthur protested against reduction in national defense spending

Deaths: Larry Maxwell, 67; William “Bill” Gilmore, 68; Janice Jones, 73; John Greenwalt, 83,

Nicole McGee was remembered on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

Ruth “Norvella” Laymon was remembered by her husband, Jack, on the 1st anniversary of her death.

10 years (2012)

Births: A daughter, Linlee Ann, born to Woody and Taylor Worland; a daughter, Lillian Ruth, born to Corey and Brenda Mauder; a son, Brayden Andrew Kimbro, to Josh Kimbro and Kala Snapp.

Deaths: Donna Kersey, 56; Margaret Soots, 83; William Harriman, 86; Donald Clevenger, 60; Brayden Kimbro, 4 days.

Anniversary: Duane and Lynn (Walters) Frye celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

James Daniel celebrated his 90th birthday.

Brady Hanlon was remembered by his widow, Mary Ann, on what would have been their 6th wedding anniversary.

Spencer Walmart celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Lee Freeman was named the Owen Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Carl Roach and Dustin Roach were remembered by family 5 years after their deaths.

David Lawson was remembered by family on the 7th anniversary of his death.

25 years (1997)

Births: A son, Noah Leighton Chance, born to Robert and April Nicholson; a son, Alexander Jeffrey, born to Marc and April Johnson; a son born to Jeremy and Holly Grubbs; a son born to William and Dawn Arney; a son born to Tony Bell and Jennifer Anderson; a son, Rubuen Allen, born to Jason and Patsy Saucerman.

Deaths: Roger Hoffa, 76; Leonard Fairbairn, 73; Rhoda Bolinger, 98; Robert Mitchell, Sr., 66; Kenzie Morrison, 32; Bonny Rose, 66; Archie Corns, 84; Lauren Ashley Krebbs, 2.

Kay Byers, 39, of Spencer, was killed when she lost control of her 1988 Dodge Daytona and flipped after hitting an embankment on Ratliff Road in Monroe County, south of Ellettsville.

Anniversary: Charles “Junior” and Frances (Query) Woolard celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Joseph Martin, 29, of Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to child molestation and was sentenced to 6 years in prison with 4 years suspended to probation and credit of 476 days for the 238 days he had already served while awaiting trial plus restitution to the victim for future counseling fees.

James Johnston, 41, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of area burglaries that netted over $30,000 in stolen property.

Jerry Townsend, 359 South Harrison Street, Spencer, lost a car, motorcycle, lawnmower, and a 20-year collection of magazines when his garage burned down.

James Shipley, Jr. completed basic training at the Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

John Barrowcliff was inducted into the Butler University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Rose Camden celebrated her 95th birthday.

Luke Skywalker, a 9-year-old boy cat, was available for adoption at the Town and Country Veterinarian Clinic, Spencer.

Spencer Cord announced it was closing effective April 18th at the cost of 92 local jobs.

Word was received that Thompson Consumer Electronics, formerly RCA, would be closing their Bloomington and Indianapolis plants effective April 1st, resulting in the loss of over 1,500 local jobs as production lines were moved to Juarez, Mexico.

A new Federal law signed by President Bill Clinton required retailers to check the ID of anyone purchasing cigarettes or chewing tobacco who didn’t “look to be at least 26 years of age,” cigars and pipe tobacco exempted.

Bryan Haltom was remembered six months after his still-unsolved murder.

Harold Gene Fiscus was remembered by friends and family on the 1st anniversary of his death and who also remembered Mildred Fiscus Halton 8 months after her death.

Bill Newforth was remembered by family and friends on the 2nd anniversary of his death.

Gene Kay was remembered on the 5th anniversary of his death.

50 years (1972)

Deaths: Homer Culross, 76; Eugene “Gene” Frawley, 59; Jewell Heilscher, 79; Helen Van Buskirk, 60; Myrtle Wohlers, 79; David Hartman, 81; Galey Curl, 47; Arthur McGaughey “Mac” Hodge, 93; Denny Wayne Anderson, 3.

It was announced that Robert Lowell Heckman, who had been found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in the 1956 Morgan County murders of his wife Jane, 30, and sons Richard, 11, and Chad, 10, would be released after 16 years confinement in the Norman Beatty Hospital.

Nellie Fox fell at her Spencer home and broke three bones in her right wrist.

Vandals desecrated 16 graves at Riverside Cemetery.

Michael Hamblen graduated basic training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.

Eugene Galloway lost part of his right-hand pinkie and ring fingers in an accident while working at the Rostone Corporation, in Spencer.

A trailer home belonging to Ed Hiland on Highway 46, across from the Monroe – Owen Feeder Sale Barn, was destroyed by fire.

Vinita Peregrine filed a $525,000 suit against Sears Roebuck & Co. alleging that as the administratrix of the estate of her son and daughter-in-law, Myron and Billy Jean Peregrine, who perished in a November 1971 motorcycle accident, they “continuously harassed and threatened her.”

William Roome was remembered by his sister, Shellia Hubble, on the 2nd anniversary of his death.

Roy Thacker was remembered by family on the 21st anniversary of his death in the Korean War.

75 years (1947)

Births: A daughter, Donna Marie, born to Jim and Rose Winders; a daughter, Donna Jean, born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Finney.

Deaths: Rose Weeks, 90; Carrie Chambers, 94; Wayne Royer, 45; Lenore Wymer, 62; Martin Mishler, 60; Elsie Westfall, 62.

A short story by local author Margaret Weymouth Jackson, “Spring Rain,” was aired by the National Broadcast Company on the Nelson Almstead radio program.

A 64-ounce jar of “Farm Made” pancake syrup, produced by Frank Stewart of Spencer, was $1.33 at Litten’s IGA.

Jane Wampler was appointed County Nurse.

Mr. and Mrs. Horace Asher and family were photographed for Country Gentleman magazine.

Employees at the Claypool Hotel in Indianapolis were on strike.

General Douglas MacArthur protested that a $1 billion reduction in national defense spending would “invite disaster.”

