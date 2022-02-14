ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Healthy Pi open-source human body vital sign monitor

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone developing projects to monitor human vital signs may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi HAT designed by ProtoCentral to do just that. The Healthy Pi is currently in its third stage of development and provides an all in one vital sign monitoring system that can be easily connected to...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 1

Related
Ghacks Technology News

Open Source Windows app OpenNetMeter monitors network and data usage

OpenNetMeter is a free open source program for Microsoft Windows devices to monitor network traffic and data usage. The current version of the program monitors overall traffic on the device and data usage of individual applications. OpenNetMeter does not need to be installed but it requires the Microsoft .NET Desktop...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Monitors Lab Rats for Behavioral Analysis Study

This Raspberry Pi project is useful for anyone with caged pets to keep an eye on but, in this case, maker Hannah Lapp is using this custom remote monitoring system to observe lab rats for behavioral analysis studies. Lapp is a postdoctoral researcher at the Champagne Lab at UT Austin which focuses on early life experiences and their life-long effects.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

Raspberry Pi Now Lets You Install an OS Without Another PC

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Powers Open-Source Handheld

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a tiny powerhouse of a computer that punches far, far above its weight and cost. The latest Raspberry Pi is suitable for running some desktop applications, let down only by its 512MB of RAM. Keep within that limitation, however, and it’s a very capable basis for projects such as handheld computers, epitomised by this excellent retro-style sub-notebook cooked up by GitHub user Penk.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vital Signs#Software#Hackers#Human Body#Remote Monitoring#Protocentral#Sd#Atmel Microchip#Usb#Jtag#Healthypi
Gadget Flow

BeaverLAB Pro intelligent microscope has wireless connectivity & high-def picture quality

See small things in even more detail by using the BeaverLAB Pro intelligent microscope. Boasting Wi-Fi and mobile phone wireless connectivity, it provides super simple transmission. Not only that but it also has high-definition picture quality thanks in part to its 800 times ultradefinition lens. Furthermore, it can connect to computers, PADS, and rear projection screens, so others can observe what you see in real time. Release your eyes from pressure and protect your eyesight by using this smart microscope. Simply click ones to take photos, record videos, and share what you see with family, friends, and coworkers. With a self-equipped app, it also has a detachable design that makes it easy to separate the microscope and base for portability. Finally, this easy-to-operate gadget offers intelligent dying as its base has 7 kinds of dying light.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Improve your home WiFi and eliminate dead zones for $30

The home of the future isn’t hard to imagine. You can currently buy such as fire alarms, security cameras, door locks and even refrigerators. Unfortunately, these smart home gadgets all fall victim to unreliable WiFi. Beyond that, laggy games, slow-loading browsers and frozen faces on Zoom still plague us, even if we splurged on a great router.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

Open Source, What the Heck is That?

Source code is the code computer programmers manipulate to control how a program or application behaves. Programmers who have access to source code can change a program by adding to it, changing it, or fixing parts of it that aren’t working properly. The Open Source Initiative (OSI) promotes and protects open-source software and communities. Just because open source software is free to use; it doesn't mean that just anyone can use it. Open-source software refers to lines of code (and its variations) that are available.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Das X50Q smart dashboard keyboard with on-key notifications $99

If you are searching for a new keyboard you may be interested in the Das X50Q, a smart dashboard keyboard complete with dashboard alerts and notification system that will automatically light up certain keys depending on your preferences. To alert you about new email, Twitter notifications, deals, stock quotes, changes in crypto currencies and more. Compatible with the Microsoft Windows the RGB keyboard has been designed for “those that want to win at work, and at gaming” say its creators.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

Learn about conversational artificial intelligence and natural language processing

If you would like to learn artificial intelligence and natural language processing you might be interested to know that NVIDIA has created three introductory courses. To provide developers and those interested an introduction on how to use modern development tools to quickly create conversational artificial intelligent (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), GPU-accelerated applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science Tutorials: Training a Random Forest in R

[This is my first post of the Data Science Tutorials series — keep posted to learn more on how to train different algorithms in R or Python!]. Random forests are one of the most widely used algorithms in machine learning. They have several advantages over other models due their ability to deal with non-linear patterns and their interpretability.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Open-source Bootstrap Dashboard Kit

A free and minimal starter kit to build fast and modern dashboards and applications. Includes Eleventy static site generator for building the layouts and pages. Includes Bootstrap (currently using v5) source files via npm. Includes Webpixels CSS as our design system based on Bootstrap 5. Includes Node scripts for compiling and auto prefixing Sass, compiling JS, watching for changes, and starting a basic local server. Learn more about how to build your own branded theme with the most popular grid system included.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series offers automatic dynamic tracking

Developed with content creators in mind, the Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series is pretty impressive. Altogether, the collection includes the Pod Lite, Pod One, Pod Active, Pod Gold, and Pod Black. The Pod Lite suits beginner creators who need something to take on the go and capture every moment. Then, the Pod One best suits YouTube and vlogging. Next, the Pod Active works great for creators who are always in motion filming fitness routines and more. Or choose the Pod Gold for business use and the Pod Black to capture in 360º for livestreaming and 3D Tours. Most options come with remote controls, extendable feet, human tracking, and smart capture. Additionally, they let you take video calls and provide access to 12+ fun create modes. Overall, if you’re a livestreamer or make other kinds of videos, these Pods are for you.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Deals: The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle is available in our deals store for $39, which is a saving of 97% off the regular price. This course will be building...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Print-A-Sketch DIY handheld conductive ink printer

A team of students from the German Saarland University in Saarbrücken, has created a unique handheld printer using an Arduino Mega 2560 called the Print-A-Sketch. The small handheld printer is capable of printing conductive ink images and will automatically correct any user errors during the print process, as well as providing a wide-ranging drawing tools to create any designs you like.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Loko long-range LoRa GPS tracker

Loko is a new open source, long-range, battery operated LoRa GPS tracker which will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website. The tiny device has been designed to send navigational data to its receiver via peer-to-peer LoRa radio. Check out the quick video demonstration below to learn more about the new GPS tracker that weighs just 12 g or 0.24 ounces. Capable of providing up to 30 days of use on a single charge the tiny tracker works anyway even without 2G, 3G, or LTE coverage.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Deals: CASA USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 9-in-1 Hub, save 16%

We have a great deal for our readers on the CASA HUB A09 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 9-in-1 Hub in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. Turn your laptop into a productivity powerhouse. CASA HUB A09 helps you meet all your needs by converting your laptop’s ports to a whole set of even more ports! It has 9 slots. First off, it has a USB-C input that supports maximum Power Delivery of 100W for fast charging. The other USB-C and two USB-A ports allow high-speed data transfers. The USB-A 2.0 port is for functional expansion. This hub also lets you access extra storage with its SD and microSD card slots. Up for a meeting or maybe movie night? The HDMI and VGA ports let you extend display to an external source. This hub does it all for you!
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Invisible 3D-Printed Machine-Readable Labels That Identify and Track Objects

An MIT team develops 3D-printed tags to classify and store data on physical objects. If you download music online, you can get accompanying information embedded into the digital file that might tell you the name of the song, its genre, the featured artists on a given track, the composer, and the producer. Similarly, if you download a digital photo, you can obtain information that may include the time, date, and location at which the picture was taken. That led Mustafa Doga Dogan to wonder whether engineers could do something similar for physical objects. “That way,” he mused, “we could inform ourselves faster and more reliably while walking around in a store or museum or library.”
ENGINEERING
Gadget Flow

SOS personal safety device has a GPS locator, live audio & video, and a heart rate monitor

Get help in the event of an emergency with the SOS personal safety device. Containing a GPS locator, it also produces live audio and video feeds, sending them directly to a highly skilled monitoring center. And it doesn’t need a cell phone to do so. Furthermore, it has a heart rate monitor that stays apprised of your vital signs. Then, it activates automatically if it notices readings outside normal parameters. If you encounter an emergency situation, you can discreetly activate SOS to get help from the monitoring center agents, who will evaluate your situation and contact authorities within seconds. This sends a rapid emergency response to your location. The easy-to-access panic button ensures you can alert agents in any situation without being noticed. Moreover, you don’t need to have your phone on you to report an accident or other emergency.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy