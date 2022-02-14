Healthy Pi open-source human body vital sign monitor

See small things in even more detail by using the BeaverLAB Pro intelligent microscope. Boasting Wi-Fi and mobile phone wireless connectivity, it provides super simple transmission. Not only that but it also has high-definition picture quality thanks in part to its 800 times ultradefinition lens. Furthermore, it can connect to computers, PADS, and rear projection screens, so others can observe what you see in real time. Release your eyes from pressure and protect your eyesight by using this smart microscope. Simply click ones to take photos, record videos, and share what you see with family, friends, and coworkers. With a self-equipped app, it also has a detachable design that makes it easy to separate the microscope and base for portability. Finally, this easy-to-operate gadget offers intelligent dying as its base has 7 kinds of dying light.

