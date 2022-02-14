Abundant sun returns for Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day all! I hope this day treats you well. Be sure to bundle up early with temps in the low 30s to upper 20s prior to the sunrise.

For today, we will see sunshine return in a big way, but with highs sticking in the low to mid 50s. A warming trend will take hold again with mostly sunny skies, looking toward the middle of next week! Some clouds will press in later on Wednesday, but highs will still get back to the 60s widespread on that day.

Rain showers are slated to arrive late on Thursday, after a burst of warmer temperatures, lasting into Friday. Expect moderate rainfall accumulations from 0.25″ all the way to an inch possible. Please stay tuned for more late-week updates.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Abundant sunshine with highs in the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Great clearing, with lows in the mid-30s to just below 30.

TUESDAY: Milder with plentiful sun. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

