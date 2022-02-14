ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman finds black widow spider and cobwebs in new Lululemon outfit: ‘My heart stopped’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago



A woman has shared her shock at finding a lurking black widow spider and an entire cluster of cobwebs on a rack of workout clothes at what appeared to be a Lululemon pop-up store .

A TikTok video of the incident, posted by user Ellen Danz last month, went viral with 8.1 million views and 1.5 million likes. It showed an unidentified woman sifting through a rack of clothes covered with cobwebs.

“Can we talk about the cobwebs,” the woman can be heard saying. An entire cluster of webs is visible as she continues to browse, after which she spots a massive spider, likely a black widow, between two tops.

The woman can be heard screaming after spotting the bug.

The video-sharing platform’s users were left “distressed” after watching the video.

“My heart stopped when I saw the black widow,” one user wrote.

“I’m actually screaming THE EGGS,” wrote another.

“I feel like seeing a black widow is like seeing a famous person it’s so rare lol,” said another.

In a 7 February follow-up video shared by Ms Danz, who goes by the handle @els22022, a store worker can be seen taking one of the tops with the spider on it outside.

The employee, who also appears to be equally shocked, can be heard saying “what do we do” before shaking off the bug.

The follow-up video also went viral, with more than 2 million views and 170,000 likes.

“Don’t worry about shopping this location, it shut down a week later,” the user captioned the video.

“Flame torch it,” responded one of the users in the comments.



